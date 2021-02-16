Persecution of religious minorities in China and selective concern of Islamic nations





What is most disgusting is Beijing’s so-called re-education, which is nothing but a measure aimed not only at eradicating Islamic beliefs from the Uyghur community, but also shifting the balance. political and demographic of the region. (File photo: IE)

By Farooq Wani,

In Communist China, the persecution of religious minorities is not a new phenomenon because Beijing considers religion to be evil because it can mobilize the masses and thus threaten its totalitarian form of governance. Be it Tibetan Buddhists, Christians or Uyghur Muslims, all have been systematically subjugated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP); However, reliable reports of abuse and inhumane treatment against Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang Province have shocked the world.

What is most disgusting is Beijing’s so-called re-education, which is nothing but a measure aimed not only at eradicating Islamic beliefs from the Uyghur community, but also shifting the balance. political and demographic of the region. Just like in Tibet, people from the Han community are pumped into this area and this ultimately led to the Urumqi riots in 2009 in which 200 Hans and Uyghurs were killed. Surprisingly, the OIC as well as Pakistan and Turkey, who claim to be the champions of Islam, have maintained a strange silence and the reason is simple – both prioritize friendly relations with China above safeguarding Islamic beliefs and fundamental human rights of Uyghur Muslims.

After September 11, the CCP strengthened its participation in multilateral and bilateral counterterrorism efforts. As a result of these efforts, some Uyghur separatist movements like ETIM, TIP, ETLO, UREFT and ULO have been labeled terrorist groups by the United Nations and the US State Department. The CCP has seized this opportunity not only to curb the growing Islamic radicalization in Xinjiang province, but also used it to counter any form of dissent against the PRC and has branded almost every Uyghur as an extremist. Modeled on the Global War on Terrorism, Beijing crafted its own policy of a People’s War on Terrorism in 2014, which is nothing more than institutionalized persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

Xinjiang is the largest province in China and has a population of around 22 million. Uyghur Muslims are among the 55 officially recognized minority groups and constitute 45% of the population of Xinjiang. Even though Uyghurs are originally from Xinjiang Province, they are considered foreign invaders and aliens due to their cultural, religious, and ethical resemblance to the countries of Central Asia. The forced annexation of Xinjiang in 1949 led to numerous uprisings which, over the decades, led to numerous terrorist attacks against Chinese citizens, as seen during the Urumqi riots in 2009.

Using the excuse of threats from radical Islamic groups, the CCP in 2017 established hundreds of so-called re-education camps or vocational education and training centers, run by the government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region led by Chen. Quangua, secretary of the CPC Committee. In these re-education camps, Uyghur inmates undergo formal training to acquire political, religious and nationalist beliefs as decreed by the CCP. A Uyghur can be placed in these camps for the most trivial and harmless reasons, such as reciting Namaaz, having an Islamic name, visiting relatives outside of China, sporting a long beard, or simply believing in Islam. .

Uyghur Muslims held in re-education camps are forced to consume pork, drink alcohol, praise the CCP and its leaders, including XI JinPing, march with the Communist flag, and denounce every belief considered to be a threat by the CCP. It is estimated that nearly three million Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities are being held in these so-called re-education camps. In many cases, both parents are placed in re-education camps, leaving half a million children without parental care. These children are transferred to communist boarding schools where they are subjected to psychological and religious indoctrination.

Although the Uyghur community is subject to mass surveillance, forced detentions, kidnappings, killings, torture, illegal organ harvesting and denial of basic human rights like following their own religion , Muslim countries ignored them as if they never existed or were not persecuted. Neither the violation of human rights nor the despicable and sacrilegious acts of converting mosques into public toilets have angered the Muslim world. While their leaders continue to discuss Palestine and Kashmir, they never speak of the persecuted Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan, when asked in an interview about the Uyghur persecution, frankly replied that I don’t know much about it. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says Uyghurs live happily in Xinjiang and former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad felt China should not be upset because it is good for us. The blatant hypocrisy of the Muslim world, especially the triad of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey has been exposed and it is time for the world to realize that these countries have chosen the Yuan over the Quran!

Pakistan, China’s lifelong friend, has not seen fit to make the voice of the Uyghurs heard. As Prime Minister Khan continues to speak of supporting and protecting the Muslim community around the world, his trumpet is losing its tune when it comes to the issue of Uyghur Muslims. Not only the government of Pakistan, but also its people, including liberals and mullahs, are careful not to espouse the cause of Uyghur Muslims because no one dares to bother Beijing.

The $ 61 billion CPEC project and playing the role of Pakistan’s godfather, Beijing bought the Pakistani silence and Islamabad thus turns a blind eye to China’s wrongdoing, whether its citizens / military personnel get physically assaulted by Chinese CPEC workers or its senior – ranking generals / politicians caught up in corrupt CPEC deals. By its silence, Pakistan gave its tacit approval to the persecution of the Uyghurs and thus became a passive accomplice of China.

Deep down, Pakistan remains largely a deeply fractured sectarian society with little or no tolerance for pluralism, as the Punjabis dominating the Baloch shows.

Unlike India, which chose to be neutral during the Cold War, Pakistan clearly intended to side with the West and simultaneously increase its influence in the Islamic world. This foreign policy of opportunism proved useful during the Soviet-Afghan war where Pakistan played the essential role of intermediary between the cash-rich West and the ideologically fundamentalist Middle East.

(The author is Brighter Kashmir Editor, Columnist, and Political Analyst. You can reach him at [email protected] Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)

Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, know the markets Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos