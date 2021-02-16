Letters: Boris Johnson owes me money

Bedford City Council met on Wednesday February 3 to vote on a budget of $ 110 million for 2021/22.

With this, the borough offers a wide range of local services, ranging from road repairs and waste collection to adult social care and children’s services.

This is over $ 10 million less than last year’s budget, which was also $ 10 million less than the previous year. You may have noticed (like me) that your council tax has increased every year, but the Council has less to spend.

Why is this happening?

This year, the answer is not difficult to find.

Part of the budget of any city council does not come from taxes, but from other revenues; residents using services such as parking lots, golf clubs and concession stands; facilities that have been closed for much of the past year.

Anyone could have seen it coming, and it looked like our government had done it last year.

There was no time in living memory when people needed a government more to rise to the occasion.

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Boris Johnsons, Robert Jenrick, said the government will do everything in its power to ensure that boards can deliver the essential services we all rely on during the pandemic, including to make up for inadequate $ 12 billion testing and trace pattern.

So my question is: Prime Minister, where is our money?

The government has cut millions from our services each year, from taxpayer money that should be sent to boards to cover our schools, health care, adult services and other basic needs.

In the Borough of Bedford, the central government revenue support grant has increased from $ 30 million five years ago to $ 6 million this year.

Cuts like these damage the very fabric of our community.

Despite this, the government has had no trouble finding billions of dollars in our money for non-tender contracts awarded to their cronies.

If they promised this year to fill the gaps in local councils, why don’t they? Perhaps because they know that local authorities have to agree on a legal budget or face intervention.

So, instead of adequately funding them, they order the councils that they can raise the council tax to make up for the desperately needed shortfall, exonerating the central government from its real responsibility and directing residents’ anger at the problems. increases on tips.

If the government does not keep its promises, all Bedford taxpayers will find themselves paying even more for much less.

With that in mind, I hope you will join me and others in joining the Campaign Against the Cuts to call on the government to cover the budget deficit in Bedford as it has promised in order to ensure that no jobs or services are lost.

Cllr Sam Blacklaws

Bedford campaign against cuts

Campaign spokesperson

Kempston North City Councilor

Chairman of the Bedford and Kempston Labor Party