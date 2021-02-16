The RMR challenges the government’s desire to revise the ITE law





If the ITE law cannot give a sense of justice, I will ask the DPR to jointly revise this law, this ITE law. Because upstream here, revision. Especially rubber articles. This statement was made by President Joko Widodo during the 2021 meeting of TNI and Polri leaders at the State Palace, broadcast on the presidential secretariat youtube, Monday 2/15/2021 last night. The President’s signal will revise Law No. 11 of 2008 renewed byLaw No. 19 of 2016 About Electronic Transaction Information (EIT) has been positively received by a number of circles in the DPR. Indeed, so far apart from ITE law enforcement it is susceptible to misuse, it is often used as a tool to criminalize someone by using rubber articles. DPR vice president Aziz Syamsuddin endorsed the president’s point of view on the review of the ITE law. In addition to the many rubber articles, there are multiple interpretations of their application by the police which lead to injustice to the community. Because, due to the multiple interpretations of the application of the articles of the ITE law, the community ultimately becomes the victim. He said the spirit of making the ITE law more considers the principle of justice, not the other way around, there is a rubber article which is easily interpreted to relate to the police. The community is also bored, with the many uses of libel and insult articles. The DPR welcomes the planned review of the ITE law and the public should be able to use social media wisely, Aziz Syamsuddin said on Tuesday (2/16/2021). (Also read: A number of cyberspace defamation grounds must be removed from the ITE law) The vice-president of the Legislation Agency (Baleg) Willy Aditya considered that the ITE law should indeed be revised again. Indeed, the implementation of the ITE law in the community has given rise to controversies. In addition, civil society organizations have repeatedly called for revisions to the ITE law. In addition, the growing tendency for stocks to relate to each other using a number of articles of the ITE law. “It is time to review the ITE law,” he said. He believes that the revision of the ITE law is very important amid the democratic situation in Indonesia, which is seen as continuing to decline. In addition, the law on the protection of personal data, part of which comes from the ITE law, will be finalized to be discussed between the DPR and the government. Therefore, the DPR awaits the seriousness of the government regarding the president’s proposal concerning the possibility of revising the ITE law. In addition, the politician of the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) pointed out the phenomenon of mutual denunciation, convictions of thoughts and opinions that have undermined public efforts to build a situation of democratization from the fall of the era of New order. Therefore, demoratization must be sustained by cultivating dialogue as a problem-solving mechanism.

