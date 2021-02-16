‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to OJ Simpson after acquittal in impeachment trial





“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah has criticized Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans over the acquittal of the former president in his second impeachment trial.

On Saturday, the Senate voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty. However, despite seven Republicans breaking up with their other party members, the vote did not reach the supermajority necessary to condemn.

“This guy loves losing the popular vote,” Noah mocked during Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

Noah noted that the vote could be heartbreaking for some who hoped to see Trump punished for the January 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol. He explained, however, that this is not surprising given the former president’s influence on Republicans.

Trevor Noah mocked Republicans for voting in favor of acquitting Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, file)

“I understand it’s disappointing for a lot of people, but we should know by now that this is what Trump is doing. He is stepping out of the blame,” Noah said. “Trying to hold Trump accountable for his crimes is like trying to kill a fruit fly.”

He continued: “It was actually a sticky situation for Republicans because polls show most Americans don’t like Trump and think he should have been condemned, but the GOP base still loves Trump and is would turn against whoever voted against him faster than Buffy’s fans turned. on Joss Whedon. “

Noah concluded his thoughts on Trump by calling him a “GOAT acquittal” after surviving two impeachment trials without a conviction and comparing him to OJ Simpson, who beat murder charges in 1995.

“Sorry OJ you had a good run but Trump was acquitted twice and he’s responsible for more deaths,” he joked.

Elsewhere in his rant, Noah took a beating against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who argued he believed Trump instigated the mob who ultimately breached the security of the Capitol building on Jan.6. However, he said this because Trump is now absent. of his functions, the Senate had little recourse to dismiss him.

“Yet another profile of Mitch McConnell’s courage, basically what he’s saying is that Trump caused the riots, he’s super guilty and Mitch just hopes that someday someone else will do something. thing about it. “

