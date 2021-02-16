Citi Indonesia boss said about Jokowi’s appointment of his manager as director of LPI





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Citi Indonesia welcomes the appointment of Marita Alisjahbana as a member of the board of directors of the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. As everyone knows, Marita Alisjahbana is currently the Country Risk Manager of Citi Indonesia. “We are very proud of the election of Marita to the INA Board of Directors. Marita has an excellent track record working at Citi, ”Citi Indonesia CEO Batara Sianturi said in a written statement on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Marita has joined the company since 1988. After being appointed Chief Risk Officer of INA, Marita will immediately seek her retirement from Citi Indonesia. Marita, said Batara, has a brilliant track record while working at Citi. The election of Marita, he said, is proof of Citi’s commitment to continue to develop quality and effective human resources for nation and state. “We congratulate Marita and the other serving INA directors. Hope that they can carry out the tasks of this country with confidence and responsibility,” said Batara. Read also: Jokowi on the board of directors of LPI: you have to dare to take decisions outside the box Previously, President Jokowi presented the Board of Directors and Supervisors of Investment Management Institution or Indonesian Investment Authority at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. << On the occasion of this Morning, I will feature the best sons and daughters in the country who sit on the adult ranks and the INA board, "Jokowi said on a live broadcast. Jokowi said the INA will be led by the nation’s best sons and daughters experienced in the national and international arena who are selected by the selection committee and assisted by the head hunter “INA is guaranteed to be a professional institution protected by law and uses its professional judgment to consider the stages of work,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, Jokowi introduced Ridha DM Wirakusumah as CEO of INA. According to him, Ridha was chosen because of her experience in the industry banking, financial services and investment. “He has a long experience, has been CEO of various multinational companies,” he said. Prior to being appointed CEO of INA, Ridha was CEO of Permata Bank since December 13, 2016. Accompanying Rida, Jokowi Introducing Arief Budiman as INA Deputy CEO, Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja as INA Chief Investment Officer, Marita Alisjahbana as INA Chief Risk Officer and Eddy Purwanto Chief Financial Officer.







