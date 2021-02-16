TikTok’s U.S. advertising business returns as threats from Donald Trump recede





Accused by the Trump administration of being a front for the Chinese government, TikTok’s advertising activity looked grim last July.

Big brands have cut back on spending even as TikTok executives offer refunds to advertisers in the event the hot social media platform is banned from operating in the United States.

But after it became clear that Joe Biden had won the US presidential election in November, that all changed.

“Interest in TikTok has exploded,” said Erica Patrick, vice president and director of social media at Mediahub Worldwide, who has worked with brands such as Netflix and Twitch. She said she expects customer spending to increase dramatically over the next six months.

As the Biden administration pauses a government lawsuit brought by Trump officials, corporate sponsors have returned to the popular short video-sharing app, reserving ad campaigns and experimenting with new ways to reach consumers, three executives of advertising agencies told Reuters.

The clamor around national security and TikTok during the previous administration appears to have been “more of a twist” and not of serious concern to advertisers, Patrick said.

Trump’s defeat in the election was the turning point for many advertisers who were previously “on the fence” about TikTok, according to a media buyer.

As business picks up, the platform has also approached major brands individually in an effort to resolve lingering issues such as placement of their ads, the buyer said.

Although TikTok’s US advertising business is still rated as small compared to large social platforms, TikTok said it has tracked a 500% increase in the number of advertisers running campaigns in the United States during 2020. He claims continually have conversations with advertisers about brand safety. .

As of late last year, TikTok has signed McDonald’s, Kate Spade, Chobani and Bose, as well as nonprofits including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a TikTok spokesperson said. .

Bose has found that ads on TikTok are watched longer than on other platforms, said Christina Kelleher, head of global social media for Bose.

St. Jude has raised about $ 50,000 (about Rs 36.3 lakhs) since September through a donate button on TikTok, according to ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization.

“TikTok is one of our fastest growing platforms,” ​​said Rick Shadyac, executive director of ALSAC, adding that the organization’s first advertising campaign in December with actress Ashley Tisdale had “a huge commitment “.

New opportunities

As the app seeks to make more money and capitalize on its large Gen Z audience, TikTok’s revenue ambitions have grown to include selling top-notch advertising packages focused on vacations or holidays. major events.

To celebrate Black History Month, TikTok will host a virtual event with 500 black designers on Thursday and invited brands to sponsor the event for $ 750,000 (around Rs. 5.5 lakhs), according to a TikTok slide set. obtained by Reuters.

The company also asked the brands $ 1.5 million (roughly Rs 11 crore) to sponsor a final live event on February 26 with artist performances and special appearances, the slideshow showed.

E-commerce is a growing priority, TikTok said in a statement, as the company aims to take on Instagram from Facebook, which allows users to purchase products directly through the app.

TikTok said it plans to allow users to share affiliate product links on the app, which could allow influencers and TikTok to earn a commission on sales.

Influencer marketing, already a major form of advertising on TikTok, is on the rise as more and more brands rush to pay famous stars for their dance routines or comedy skits to promote their products to their customers. million fans.

The Influencer Marketing Factory, which has worked with brands such as Dunkin and Amazon to arrange content deals with social media stars, has seen a five-fold increase in requests from brands to work with TikTok influencers since November, reported. said Alessandro Bogliari, director general of the agency.

Even reliable businesses such as financial services companies are wondering how they can access the app, after the GameStop trading mania showed young consumers to have more varied interests than some advertisers anticipated, a said Joe Gagliese, managing director of influencer marketing agency Viral Nation.

“TikTok has radically changed, you see finance and sports there,” Gagliese said. “This is what drives other brands to come and play.”

Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus North? We discussed it on Orbital, our weekly tech podcast, which you can subscribe to through Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos