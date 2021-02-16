A 20-year look at pecan exports





February 16, 2021 | By Matthew Bailey The U.S. pecan industry has seen its fair share of ups and downs and, with a 20-year review of USDA data, shows how the pecan growers’ turn has only just begun as producers are organizing their efforts, resources and marketing to build a global powerhouse. Pecan growers in the United States have led the way for the pecan industry, and pecan growers in Georgia have been instrumental in the approach to create demand around the world. whole and invest in research to better understand the health benefits in humans. Georgia growers have worked together for years as the only state with a mandatory statewide assessment program in decades. Collaboration among producers in Georgia paved the way in the United States, showing producers across the country how the collaborative effort benefits the entire industry. Georgian growers have also been instrumental in export markets, forming the US Pecan Growers Council with growers from other states and increasing demand in foreign markets around the world. Nowhere has this work been more evident than in China. When we look at global pecan exports over the past two decades, we see that pecan exports started to increase around 2006 and in December 2009 we see a sharp increase in pecan exports. If we dig a little deeper into the numbers, we see that inshell pecans are driving the increase in exports, and when we look even more closely, we see that the exports of inshell pecans to China are the engine behind this massive pecan growth. exports. When nut prices started to climb and the harvest declined, nut processors in China began to look for alternatives, and oversized pecans from Georgia did the job perfectly. With a superior flavor profile and greater versatility in its ability to absorb flavors, the American pecan has quickly become a favorite among Asian consumers. Exports of pecans have continued to increase year after year as China continues to buy more and more American pecans. Pecan exports peaked in November 2017, with 167,064,000 pounds reported as exported from the United States to countries around the world. 120 million of those pecan exports were shipped to Asia for China. In July 2018, after months of threats from then-President Donald Trump, tariffs on Chinese goods entering the United States came into effect with the first round of trade tariffs. Chinese President Xi Jinping has fought back with tariffs on American goods and agricultural products such as pecans and other tree nuts topped the list. With tariffs eventually reaching around 47% for pecans from the United States, prices became too high for consumers and demand for American pecans to China quickly dried up. Phase 1 trade negotiations have reduced tariffs on pecans and again boosted demand for U.S. pecans in China, but levels are still significantly lower than in previous years. If the tariff reduction ever returns to previous levels, around 7%, the United States could struggle to meet previously growing demand from China. Hi, My name is Matthew Bailey, I’m from South Georgia born and raised in the heart of Pecan Country here in Dougherty and Mitchell County. I fell in love with the pecan industry around 2003 and I love learning new things about the industry every year. I am currently involved in the cultivation and export of shelled and shelled pecans. I love what I do, and being a writer here at pecanreport.com is one of the ways I can share that with the world. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, please contact me, I am always happy to help.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos