COVID-19 testing may become more frequent as Boris Johnson suggests rapid testing to open nightclubs

COVID-19 testing is here to stay even as the vaccine rollout continues at a steady pace, while some experts believe the diagnostics market has yet to peak.
Boris Johnson has suggested that rapid lateral flow analyzes could be used to support businesses that have been closed for almost a year, such as nightclubs and theaters.
“That, in combination with the vaccination, will likely be the way forward,” he told a press conference, although he noted that it was still early, “with” a lot of talk to do “.
“There is a long way to go before we can safely bring people back to big events,” a government source told the BBC.
Diagnostic companies hit record levels at the start of the pandemic last year, but the upturns were muted once the vaccines began to be approved and rolled out.
Many rebounded when it became clear that testing will be needed for many months until the virus is brought under control.
Collective immunity would require 60 to 70% of the world’s population to be immunized, or about 5 billion people.
To effectively help control the pandemic in the UK alone, it has been suggested that the government will need around 120 million tests per month.
Proof of negative results is already required for international travel, all passengers to the UK must take a test three days before departure and then take two more on days 2 and 8 of the 10-day quarantine once arrived.
Companies offering or developing PCR tests include (), Yourgene Health PLC () and genedrive PLC ().
Genedrive recently announced that its partner Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will sell its test technology in the United States, opening a new sales channel.
The automated solution can process 1,000 PCR samples per workstation over a standard eight-hour day, which only requires the equivalent of half a full-time technician in the process.
The PCR test is the most common type of test because it offers the highest levels of accuracy, but it is expensive and requires experienced professionals and some results can take days to process.
Lateral flow diagnostics, while not always as accurate as other technologies, can provide fast, inexpensive results and be administered without training.
Companies offering or developing COVID-19 lateral flow testing (LFT) include (), (), () and Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC ().
Paraytec, a company invested in PLCs (), is also working with the University of Sheffield on a rapid tool.
Meanwhile, () is supplying its MagnifEye system to the producer of LFT Excalibur Healthcare Services.
MagnifEye is AI-powered software for reading test results on smartphones; its algorithm detects lines that are difficult to read, including those that are not visible to the human eye, with the aim of improving accuracy.
Encouraging advances in vaccines have raised concerns about the sustainability of this market; However, we believe these fears are unwarranted, analysts at broker finnCap () said last month.
We believe the market has yet to peak and will do so in 2021, but will remain strong in 2022 and beyond. All in all, it is likely that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives for years to come and may even be a perpetual presence and as long as this remains the case, the COVID-19 test will be an important tool in maintaining the disease in check and avoid epidemics.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit