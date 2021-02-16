COVID-19 testing may become more frequent as Boris Johnson suggests rapid testing to open nightclubs

COVID-19 testing is here to stay even as the vaccine rollout continues at a steady pace, while some experts believe the diagnostics market has yet to peak.

Boris Johnson has suggested that rapid lateral flow analyzes could be used to support businesses that have been closed for almost a year, such as nightclubs and theaters.

“That, in combination with the vaccination, will likely be the way forward,” he told a press conference, although he noted that it was still early, “with” a lot of talk to do “.

“There is a long way to go before we can safely bring people back to big events,” a government source told the BBC.

Diagnostic companies hit record levels at the start of the pandemic last year, but the upturns were muted once the vaccines began to be approved and rolled out.

Many rebounded when it became clear that testing will be needed for many months until the virus is brought under control.

Collective immunity would require 60 to 70% of the world’s population to be immunized, or about 5 billion people.

To effectively help control the pandemic in the UK alone, it has been suggested that the government will need around 120 million tests per month.

Proof of negative results is already required for international travel, all passengers to the UK must take a test three days before departure and then take two more on days 2 and 8 of the 10-day quarantine once arrived.

Companies offering or developing PCR tests include (), Yourgene Health PLC () and genedrive PLC ().

Genedrive recently announced that its partner Beckman Coulter Life Sciences will sell its test technology in the United States, opening a new sales channel.

The automated solution can process 1,000 PCR samples per workstation over a standard eight-hour day, which only requires the equivalent of half a full-time technician in the process.

The PCR test is the most common type of test because it offers the highest levels of accuracy, but it is expensive and requires experienced professionals and some results can take days to process.

Lateral flow diagnostics, while not always as accurate as other technologies, can provide fast, inexpensive results and be administered without training.

Companies offering or developing COVID-19 lateral flow testing (LFT) include (), (), () and Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC ().

Paraytec, a company invested in PLCs (), is also working with the University of Sheffield on a rapid tool.

Meanwhile, () is supplying its MagnifEye system to the producer of LFT Excalibur Healthcare Services.

MagnifEye is AI-powered software for reading test results on smartphones; its algorithm detects lines that are difficult to read, including those that are not visible to the human eye, with the aim of improving accuracy.

Encouraging advances in vaccines have raised concerns about the sustainability of this market; However, we believe these fears are unwarranted, analysts at broker finnCap () said last month.

We believe the market has yet to peak and will do so in 2021, but will remain strong in 2022 and beyond. All in all, it is likely that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives for years to come and may even be a perpetual presence and as long as this remains the case, the COVID-19 test will be an important tool in maintaining the disease in check and avoid epidemics.