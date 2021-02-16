New era in the South Caucasus with Azerbaijan playing a key role

BAKOU, Azerbaijan, February 16

Shabnam Hasanova, political analyst, Ph.D. candidate in political science

The trilateral declaration signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation on November 10, 2020 is a fundamental document that determined to complete military operations and establish peace, security and cooperation in the region.

The declaration also reflected clauses on the opening of all transport communications in the region, through which Azerbaijan will have direct land access to the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan and Turkey via the Meghri transport corridor (which had been used before the conflict in Soviet times) passing through Armenia.

In addition, the tripartite agreement signed by the same parties in Moscow on January 11, 2021 assessed the new reality and focused on future issues such as establishing economic relations, restoring infrastructure, energy, residential buildings and social infrastructure.

In 1993 Turkey, not only because of its status as a sister country to Azerbaijan, but also for its fair approach, closed its borders with Armenia due to its policy of invasion. This has influenced Armenia both politically and economically in a negative way. The day after the victory parade held on December 10, 2020 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a joint press statement and offered a new platform for peace and cooperation in the region, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia, Iran and more Armenia, in case the Armenian leadership pulls the good conclusions of the war, would renounce its unfounded allegations.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have shown their readiness to end the enmity, take peaceful measures and act on it. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that if Armenia observes the ceasefire, then relations could be normalized, and it will be in the interest of Armenia and its people.

At this stage, Azerbaijan’s liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation opens a new page not only in the history of two countries, but also in the entire South Caucasus region. Since everything has been destroyed, it is not easy to revive the liberated territories, but Azerbaijan has already started to implement everything that is necessary. In this direction, the concept and master plans of all liberated cities are being prepared by the Azerbaijani government for the development of these areas.

As a state, Azerbaijan will do the main work on its own. At the same time, Azerbaijan is opening great doors for private investors, as well as cooperation of government structures that will participate in the reconstruction of liberated areas.

Several states and companies are already determined to expand their relations with Azerbaijan and contribute to the development of industry in the liberated areas. By making investments, local and foreign investors will be able to secure their business interests and have a say in Azerbaijan’s long-term supply of uninterrupted, cheap and environmentally friendly energy sources.

When the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on January 25, 2021, he said that Iran was also open to cooperation and wished to participate actively in the restoration of liberated areas. President Aliyev has repeatedly stated that the liberated land will be a green energy zone. The hydropower plants with the greatest potential in the region, Iran and Azerbaijan have agreed to cooperation in the field of renewable energies for the construction of the hydropower junctions of Khudaferin and the Maiden tower.

In addition, due to Italy’s fair stance during the war, Italo-Azerbaijani relations have further improved. Thus, the Italian government and companies will also actively participate in the reconstruction process. On February 3, 2021, when the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received in video form a delegation led by President Fabrizio Di Amato, from the main international company Mayor Tecnimont Group operating in Azerbaijan for more than seven years, he been declared that they were involved in the new projects on the liberated lands.

Also on January 27, 2021, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger. The ambassador said that American companies are also ready to participate in the restoration of the liberated lands, in particular, they are interested in the management of water resources, road and other infrastructure, cooperation in the field of technologies digital and innovative. On the same day, the Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, declared that large world-famous French companies are represented in Azerbaijan and that he does not there are no obstacles to the implementation of projects by these companies. in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan pursues a constructive policy and cooperates with countries in the region and around the world on mutually beneficial terms. According to the high-level agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkmenistan on January 21, 2021 in Ashgabat on exploration and joint exploitation of the hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea.

Another solid fact in this direction is that with the completion of the Trans Adriatic pipeline, the last stretch of Azerbaijan’s southern gas corridor has achieved a historic achievement.

In the construction of this mega project, Azerbaijan has once again proven to be a reliable partner for the parties involved such as the government of Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, from Italy and the European Commission, the supporting parties, the United States and the United Kingdom and international financial institutions, World Bank, EBRD, Asian Development Bank, European Investment Bank and Asian Investment Bank in infrastructure.

In addition, transport projects in the region have a special role to play in the long-term development of the region, ensuring stability and reducing the risk of war to zero. In this sense, the new transport links are now at the discussion stage. There will be a rail link between Russia and Iran via the territory of Nakhichevan and a rail line between Turkey and Russia. The railway line from Russia to Armenia can be opened which can only cross the territory of Azerbaijan.

These are all positive trends and demonstrate that not only the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also the peoples of other countries in the region can benefit from these forms of cooperation.

Again, all of them clearly prove that all the problems in the region can be solved through dialogue and cooperation. Despite the fact that some political groups in Armenia are calling for the preparation of a new war against Azerbaijan, there are also politicians who really assess the new reality and consider that participating in platforms is in the interests of the Armenia. Thus, the declaration came from the Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan that the restoration of transport links in the region will in itself ensure the security of Armenia and the declaration of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that Armenia must improve its relations. with Turkey and Azerbaijan and trying to find points of contact with them at a meeting of the country’s Security Council are seen as positive messages.

The Turkish-Russian Observatory opened in the Azerbaijani district of Aghdam on February 5, 2020 is responsible for taking all necessary measures to prevent violations of the ceasefire. Armenia should therefore analyze the consequences of its actions appropriately, since the only way to ensure the stability and well-being of all the nations of the region is through peace and cooperation.

At a time when the world economy is experiencing serious problems in the current pandemic, Azerbaijan plans not only to restore and rebuild the territories freed from Armenian occupation, but also to implement the concepts of “smart city” and “smart village” with the initiative and instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

As mentioned, the land released will be a “green energy” area. Despite the fact that Armenia destroyed all hydropower plants, preliminary investigations have already been carried out and the first “smart village” project will be implemented in the ruined village of Aghali, Zangilan district.

The project was launched on February 14, 2021 during the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevs and the First Lady Mehriban Aliyevas to the districts of Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil.

The “Smart village” project will be carried out on 5 main components such as housing, production, social services, “smart agriculture” and alternative energies. The energy needs of a village of 200 houses will be obtained only from alternative energy sources.

In the destroyed and looted village, the hydroelectric power station in the village of Gulabird was commissioned in a short time. This project is the first power station in the liberated lands, and more will be built in the near future.

Another special place among the restoration works is related to the electricity supply. In this regard, AzerIshig Joint Stock Company has already extended power lines to the town of Shusha.