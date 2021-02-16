PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending $ 500 million through Roshan digital accounts – business





Posted on February 16, 2021 7:40 p.m.

He said 87,833 accounts had been opened in 97 countries around the world

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank of Pakistan’s Roshan digital accounts by sending $ 500 million in just five months.

In his latest tweet, he said 87,833 accounts had been opened in 97 countries around the world and that momentum continues to build with $ 243 million arriving in the past six weeks alone.

On Monday, the prime minister said on Twitter that remittances from overseas Pakistanis stood at $ 2.27 billion in January 2021, up 19% from January 2020.

Imran Khan said remittances remained above $ 2 billion for the eighth consecutive month, up 24% so far in this fiscal year compared to last. This is a record for our country and I thank our Pakistanis overseas, he added.

The Prime Minister also shared good news from the industrial sector which has shown sustained growth. Large-scale manufacturing saw another month of double-digit growth in December 2020 – an 11.4% growth from December 2019, he said, while adding that cumulative growth from July to December is now greater than 8%.

Good news from the industrial sector as well, showing sustained growth. Large-scale manufacturing saw another month of double-digit growth in December 2020 – 11.4% growth from December 2019. Cumulative July-December growth is above 8% now.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) February 15, 2021

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, workers’ remittances to the country increased 19% in January 2021, compared to the same month a year earlier.

Remittances remained above $ 2 billion for the 8th consecutive month as in the corresponding month inflows were recorded at $ 2.3 billion, up from $ 1.907 billion in January 2020.

On average, remittances grew 24% in July-January (2020-21), from $ 13.28 billion in July-January (2019-20) to $ 16.476 billion in the same period of the current fiscal year.

The country detail shows that the highest inflows came from Saudi Arabia, with Pakistan receiving $ 553 million in the month, up from $ 531.6 million in January 2020 and $ 624 million in December 2020.

From the United Arab Emirates, the country received $ 492.5 million in January 2021 against inflows worth $ 463.5 million in the same month last year.

Overseas Pakistanis living in the United States sent $ 203.2 million compared to $ 148.8 million in January last year, while in the United Kingdom workers’ remittances have was recorded at $ 303 million compared to $ 201 million.

Likewise, cash inflows from European Union countries increased from $ 142 million in January 2020 to $ 228.8 million in January 2021.

From other GCC countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, inflows also increased to $ 271.2 million, from $ 260 million in January 2020.

From Australia, workers’ remittances jumped about 89%, from $ 27.4 million to $ 51.9 million in the corresponding month of the current year.

Likewise, workers’ remittances in the corresponding month from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Canada and Japan were $ 14.9 million, $ 8.5 million, respectively, 4 , $ 3 million, $ 47.6 million and $ 6.2 million.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos