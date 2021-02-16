India’s focus on pre-pandemic wellness inspired the world: PM Narendra Modi





While meditation is widely accepted as the tool with which human beings have been able to rationalize their thoughts and reduce stress, “ sincerity ” has been understood as a guide that has helped people come into contact with the heart. of their hearts for a more determined existence. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the “Heartfulness” movement on behalf of the Shri Ram Chandra mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the acceptance speech and spoke about the importance of mental and physical health, through the meditation and spirituality. He appreciated the efforts of Heartfulness volunteers to spread the message of yoga and meditation to the world, while saluting Kamlesh Patel, the “Guide of Heartfulness” for bringing together the best of Indian and Western cultures. “Thousands of @heartful_ness volunteers and trainers from all over the world familiarize the world with the art of #yoga & #meditation.

It is an immense service to humanity. – Hon’ble PM from India, Shri arenarendramodi #ExperienceHeartfulnessWithModi pic.twitter.com/YmtkH9iwe7 Heartfulness (@heartful_ness) February 16, 2021 “The world faces many challenges – from the ongoing pandemic, to fast-paced and unrestrained lifestyles, and even terrorism. And in these perilous times, yoga and the heart are like a beacon of hope for the world, ”said the Prime Minister. Regarding India’s fight against the pandemic, he said yoga and Ayurveda had played an important role. “When the pandemic started all other countries were concerned about India, but now we have become an inspiration to them. India follows a human-centered approach to promote the global good. This approach is based on health, balance, well-being, well-being and wealth. “ “Even before the pandemic, our nation had put more emphasis on wellness,” he said, adding, “Our idea of ​​wellness goes beyond curing illness. There has been considerable work [done] on preventive health care. “ The prime minister said the importance of well-being is aimed at keeping the country’s youth in good shape and therefore “don’t have to deal with lifestyle-related illnesses”. “Our vision of well-being is as global as it is domestic… The world is taking a serious look at health and well-being, especially after COVID-19. India has a lot to offer in this regard. Our yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet. “ For more information on the lifestyle, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







