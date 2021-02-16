PSL 2021 Tickets On Sale From Wednesday





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that tickets for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will go on sale from 10 a.m. Wednesday on bookme.pk

The National Command and Operation Center had enabled the CCP to fill up to 20% of its stages. The Council thus revealed the ticket sales process, telling fans that they will not only be able to purchase tickets, but also select their preferred venue and choice of seat on the aforementioned website.

“Fans can also call the Bookme helpline (03137786888) to reserve their tickets for which the CNIC number and phone number will be required,” the PCB said in a press release.

“When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will receive a token number on the registered phone so that they can make the payment at the nearest Jazzcash / Easypaisa store.

“Upon payment, the customer will receive an electronic ticket code with a Quick Response Code (QR), which the customer can use to print the ticket or show the text message at the front door on match day.”

Ticket prices for the Karachi stage

The PCB also explained the ticket pricing mechanism.

“For the opening of the Saturday tournament between the Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators, which will start at 7 p.m., the cost of the VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosure) has been set at PKR 5,000, while the price of the First-class stalls (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani) have been maintained at PKR 4,000, ”he said.

Likewise, the price of the Premium booths (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) was set at PKR 3,000, while the general booth tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) were set at 2 000 PKR. “

For matches taking place from Monday to Wednesday, the cost of the VIP booths (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosure) has been set at 3000 PKR, while the price of the first class booths (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) were maintained at 2000 PKR. Likewise, the price of the Premium booths (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) has been set at PKR 1000, while General booth tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been set at PKR 500.

Ticket prices for the Lahore stage

“For the first game in Lahore on March 10 between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, ticket prices for the VIP stands (Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures) were set at 3000, followed by 2000 PKR for the premier stands. class (Abdul Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz Enclosures), PKR1 000 for Premium stands (AH Kardar, Rajas, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures) and PKR500 for general stands (Inzamam ul Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, pregnant Saeed Ahmed).

The full PCB press release can be viewed here.

