Attending REI’s 49th Anniversary, Jokowi Admits Importance of Real Estate Industry





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The Indonesian Association of Real Estate Companies held the culmination of its 49th anniversary celebration (HUT) amid a virtual Covid-19 pandemic. This time, REI’s 2021 anniversary took place at the DPP REI office in Jakarta and was attended by 35 REI DPD offices across Indonesia. Also present were President Joko Widodo, President of DPD RI AA Lanyalla Mahmud Mattalitti, President of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo and Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning / Head of the National Land Agency (ATR / BPN), Sofyan A. Djalil. President Joko Widodo congratulated REI’s 49th birthday which is celebrated every February 11. I wish you a happy 49th anniversary of the Indonesian Association of Real Estate Companies. Hope we keep the spirit and continue to grow, Jokowi said online at the start of REI’s 49th anniversary procession on Thursday (11/02/2021). In addition to his congratulations, Jokowi stressed that the national real estate industry has a very strategic role in the nation building process, including in the process of national economic recovery. The revival of the national real estate sector will also boost 174 types of related industries. Capable of triggering growth in various sectors and providing broad employment opportunities to the community and is needed especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. At the same time, the general president of the REI, Paulus Totok Lusida, hoped in his speech that this anniversary celebration could reaffirm the commitment of all the great families of the REI to make this association the Front Guard for the national economic recovery. In addition, over the years, REI members have suffered many acid salts in the real estate industry. According to Totok, there have been many ups and downs in the organization’s journey, from the lack of a residential housing regulation, and then from the first residential housing regulation in 1992, to Law 1 of 2011 which is currently still in force. From a period of difficulty in finding funding and finding business partners, to the economic crisis of 1998, 2008, to the Covid-19 pandemic that occurred last year. But as entrepreneurs in the real estate industry, we also understand that there has never been a great real estate company at a glance, ”Totok said. Totok recalled that for economic recovery, it is impossible for property to be self-sufficient if the micro and macroeconomics have not budged. In addition, coupled with a pandemic that has forced the banking sector to tighten. “The policy is sometimes a bit difficult, we are told to find an end user, currently it is very difficult to get it, but once we get it the requirements are very strict,” Totok explained. Even so, no matter how difficult the situation, REI will always be a strong and resilient organization through various storms. It is an honor for me to have the opportunity to lead REI, a large organization, respected and respected by stakeholders. Reflecting the length of the 49-year-old REI’s journey and will pass its golden age of 50 next year. A ripe age to become a strong, tested and respected organization, Totok said.

