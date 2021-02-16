Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Launch Mahabahu-Brahmaputra and Lay Foundation Stone for Two Bridges in Assam on February 18 | Odisha Latest news | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will launch the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra, lay the foundation stone for the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and perform Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the Majuli Assam Bridge on February 18, 2021 at 12 noon via video conference. Minister of the Union of Road Transport and Roads; MoS (I / C) for Ports, Navigation and Waterways and the Chief Minister of Assam will be present on the occasion. Mahabahu-brahmaputra The launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of the operations of Ro-Pax ships between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; Shilanyas from the Inland Waterway Transport Terminal (IWT) at Jogighopa and various tourist piers on the Brahmaputra River and launch of digital solutions for ease of doing business. The program aims to provide seamless connectivity with the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around the Brahmaputra and the Barak River. Ro-Pax services will help reduce travel time by ensuring connectivity between banks and thereby reducing the distance to be traveled by road. The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km currently traveled by vehicles to just 12 km, which will have a substantial impact on the logistics of small industries in the region. Two locally purchased Ro-Pax ships, namely the MV Rani Gaidinliu and the MV Sachin Dev Burman, will enter service. The introduction of the Ro-Pax MVJFR Jacob vessel between north and south Guwahati will reduce the distance traveled from about 40 km to just 3 km. The introduction of the MV Bob Khathing between Dhubri and Hatsingimari will reduce the distance traveled from 220 km to 28 km, which will result in a huge saving in distance and travel time. The program also includes shilanyas for the construction of tourist jetties at four locations namely Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, Pandu and Jogighopa with financial assistance of Rs. 9.41 crores from the Ministry of Tourism. These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, create local jobs and also generate growth for local businesses. A permanent river transport terminal will also be built in Jogighopa as part of the program, which will connect to the also upcoming multimodal logistics park in Jogighopa. This terminal will help reduce traffic on the Siliguri Corridor heading to Kolkata and Haldia. It will also facilitate the uninterrupted movement of goods, even during the flood season, to various northeastern states like Meghalaya and Tripura as well as to Bhutan and Bangladesh. The Prime Minister will also launch two electronic portals to promote the ease of doing business. The Car-D (Cargo Data) portal will bring together freight and cruise data in real time. PANI (Portal for Asset and Navigation Information) will act as a single solution to provide information on river navigation and infrastructure. Dhubri Phulbari Bridge The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Dhubri (on the north bank) and Phulbari (on the south bank). The proposed bridge will be located on NH-127B, coming from Srirampur on NH-27 (east-west corridor), and ending at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya State. It will link Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya. The bridge, which is to be built at a total cost of around 4997 cr, will meet the long-standing demand of residents of Assam and Meghalaya who have depended on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the road distance from 205 km to 19 km, or the total length of the bridge. Majuli Bridge The Prime Minister will play Bhumi Pujan for the two-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Majuli (north bank) and Jorhat (south bank). The bridge will be located on NH-715K and will connect Neematighat (on the Jorhat side) and Kamalabari (on the Majuli side). Construction of the bridge has long been a request of the residents of Majuli who for generations depended on ferry services to connect with the mainland of Assam. Related

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos