Rishi Sunak “was on a collision course with Boris Johnson” on the threat of a “fivefold tax raid” | UK | News





Britain’s economy continues to struggle as the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the country into a third lockdown. Borrowing is expected to reach £ 400bn for fiscal year 2020-2021, marking the country’s highest budget deficit outside the war. About seven million people in the UK, or the equivalent of one in five employees, are receiving holiday pay as the government aims to prevent mass unemployment. Between August 17 and October 31, 2020, HMRC also received 2.3 million applications for the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme.

These claims totaled £ 5.9 billion, with an average compensation of £ 2,500 per claimant. However, both support mechanisms have come under criticism, as many have been excluded, and those in difficulty could take a further hit as Mr Sunak considers various tax hikes. In August, reports said the Chancellor and Prime Minister Johnson were at odds over how to handle the economic crisis. The Sunday Telegraph reported that tax hikes of up to £ 20 billion were being considered by the Treasury and could potentially target the wealthy. But the plans, which were called a “fivefold whammy”, were thwarted by Number 10, putting Mr Sunak on a “collision course” with Mr Johnson.

The Prime Minister is said to be in favor of cutting spending by departments in Whitehall. According to the Sunday Times, Downing Street would only be willing to tax the richest as ministers weigh in capital gains tax and corporate tax hikes. Reports also suggest that pensions, businesses and foreign aid are other targets for raising funds. The government said it would temporarily cut foreign aid from 0.7% of national income to 0.5% during the November spending review. However, the Chancellor’s main tax reforms are expected to be announced in March. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak risked fury as ‘countdown’ to increased pension tax

Mr Sunak hinted last year that he would consider increasing national insurance contributions to iron out an “inconsistency” between the self-employed and employees. He said: “There is currently an inconsistency in contributions between the self-employed and employees”. Various experts have also hinted that Mr Sunak could target freelance workers to raise funds amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown. Association of Independent Professionals and Self-Employed (IPSE) policy director Andy Chamberlain told Express.co.uk that would be wrong. He said: “People are in an extremely fragile state, and if they’ve managed to hang on now, the last thing they’ll need is an increased tax burden. “If we care about our employment rate, if we care about people’s business and if we care about the economy, we shouldn’t be looking at tax increases just yet.” DON’T MISS

Experts also believe that tax breaks for pensions could also be reduced. In September, it was reported that half a million people in the UK were facing ‘double taxation’ on their retirement savings. Mr Sunak was said to be considering reducing the 40 percent relief for higher rate taxpayers to a fixed rate of 20 percent. Tom Selby, of AJ Bell, said eliminating tax breaks on higher and additional rate pension plans would be a “direct attack” on the retirement savings incentives of millions of people. He said: “It would also be deeply unfair to young people, who once lacked generous defined benefit benefits and now would have another hurdle in place if they are to build a decent retirement pot.







