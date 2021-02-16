Is the Turkish government on the attack or on the defensive?

Since January 4, Istanbul’s prestigious and politically liberal Bogazici University has been in the throes of student unrest. The protests were initially sparked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ decision to appoint a member of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) as rector. The government has reacted harshly, detaining students, attacking homes, criminalizing protesters and their supporters as terrorists, and vilifying the university and its students as deviant from the country’s true values.

The condemnation was not limited to the government: on February 7, Alaattin Cakc, boss of organized crime and former member of the ultranationalists Gray Wolves,tweeteda handwritten note indicating that the protests were intended to harm the state and the People’s Alliance [AKP/MHP], which is the guarantor of our state.

This episode of interference in the administration of the university is not an isolated incident. Under the State of Emergency Decree of October 2016, all rectors of public universities are now selected directly or indirectly by the office of presidents, in collaboration with the Turkish Higher Education Council. The numerous purges that followed the 2016 coup attempt created opportunities for the president to distribute academic messages to his supporters. Erdogan also sees universities as the central pillars of cultural hegemony of nations.

Acceleration of repression

The attack goes beyond universities, however. Ankara is determined to remove all opposition. About90% of the country’s media the points of sale are linked to the AKP by personal and / or financial links. Lawsuits against social media users for insulting the president are common. A new law from 2020 allowsmultiple bar associations, aimed at creating an institutional wedge between pro-government lawyers and opposition lawyers. Ankara has also expanded its surveillance on civil society organizations and strived to bring local governments under control by replacing elected mayors in Kurdish municipalities withgovernment appointed trustees, cutting funding for advice held by the opposition. It also works to contain civil society through lawsuits, police violence, propaganda and, recently, even open support from Mafia figures. The aim is to create a political community of supporters operating as agents of control of the regime.

In reality, the AKP is far from having achieved cultural hegemony, like Erdogan himselfadmittedLast year. In fact, popular discontent is increasing. The pandemic has exacerbated Turkey’s already growing economic woes and limited the AKP’s ability to redistribute resources to its supporters. Big businesses complain, while many small and micro businesses are in debt. The official figure for youth unemployment reached 25.4% last November. sameAKP supportersare not immune to discontent with the rising cost of living.

The unexpected success of the opposition parties in the 2019 local elections and their united front against the presidential system further complicates the picture. The government’s divisive-reign tactics have so far failed to fully align opposition actors. In addition, the tensions and cracks within the ruling alliance are increasingly visible. For all these reasons, Ankara is both in attack mode and on the defensive, which explains its disproportionate reaction to the protests in Bogazici. It is no coincidence that government officials and pro-government journalists have systematically compared them to the 2013 Gezi protests to which the AKP responded with similar criminalization, defamation and repression.

The ghosts of Gezi’s protests continue to haunt Ankara. A blatant manifestation of this is the Kafkaesque trial of Osman Kavala, a Turkish businessman and human rights defender who was arrested in 2017. The charges included the attempt to change the constitutional order and overthrow the government by leading and by funding the Gezi protests. A second wave of arrests followed in 2018 for alleged links to Kavala. While Gezi’s defendants were acquitted in February 2020, an appeals courtreversedthe nine acquittals in January 2021. On February 5, the court rejected a request for Kavalas’ release and consolidated the cases against him. On the same day, ErdoanaccusedAyse Bugra, a retired professor from the University of Bogazici who happens to be married to Osman Kavala, is among the provocateurs of the student protests.

Europe must not close its eyes

Europe should voice a stronger criticism of Ankaras’ crackdown on its citizens. While this is primarily a matter of principle, calling Ankara out is also in the EU’s interest. While European policymakers have quite often favored stability over democracy in relations with authoritarian states, in the case of Turkey, this logic is associated with two problems. On the one hand, it is not clear whether an authoritarian but stable Turkey would cooperate harmoniously with the EU. More importantly, the stability of authoritarianism in Turkey is uncertain for several reasons.

First, Turkey’s economic capacity relies heavily on popular consent, especially because the country lacks the kind of natural resources that can be exploited by coercion. Second, the country’s socio-political diversity makes it difficult for the AKP to fully penetrate the civilian sphere, which makes future protests very likely. Finally, the personalization of power and the tensions within the ruling alliance make the government vulnerable. While the EU certainly cannot force Turkey to democratize, it can and should hold Ankara more accountable, especially at a time when it looks to the EU for economic support.

*[This article was originally published by the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), which advises the German government and Bundestag on all questions related to foreign and security policy.]

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.