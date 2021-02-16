Dozens of people indicted in U.S. Capitol riots spit out extremist rhetoric





COLLEGE PARK, MD. – In a text message, a radicalized supporter of Donald Trump suggested bringing a boat to carry “heavy weapons” across the Potomac River in the arms waiting for their limbs in time for Jan.6, according to court documents.

It wasn’t just gossip, officials say. Investigators found invoices for more than US $ 750 worth of live ammunition and a gun designed to look like a cell phone in the Virginia home of Thomas Caldwell, who is accused of conspiring with militia members far-right Oath Keepers in one of the most sinister plots in the seat of the US Capitol.

Right-wing extremists, blessed by Donald Trump, went on a rampage last month, and their ominous presence has reignited the debate over domestic extremism and how law enforcement should deal with these groups.

Their rhetoric of civil war, traitors and revolution mirrored fighting words echoed by figures on social media and right-wing websites for months as Trump spread false statements about a rigged presidential election.

In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases arising from the attack on the Capitol, authorities cited evidence that an insurgency appeared to be inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review court records.

The FBI has linked at least 40 defendants to extremist groups or movements, including at least 16 members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys and at least five linked to the anti-government Oath Keepers. FBI agents have also explicitly linked at least 10 defendants to QAnon, a pro-Trump conspiracy theory that has moved beyond its marginal origins to mainstream Republican politics.

In at least 59 other cases, authorities associate the defendants with violent or extremist rhetoric, conspiracy theories or other far-right connections on social media and other forums before, during or after the siege of the 6th. January, according to further scrutiny from the AP.

The PA review found that in many of these cases, the defendants repeated false statements, made by Trump during months of his presidency, that the US election had been rigged. Some have posted death threats against Democrats on their social media accounts or in messages. Others were deeply tied to a world of far-right conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic. And dozens of suspected rioters echoed words used by supporters of QAnon, who push a baseless belief that Trump is a secret warrior fighting to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping bureaucrats and celebrity-worshipers. child trafficking.

On Saturday, the Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial. A leading Liberal advocacy group is urging its supporters to call on Attorney General candidate Merrick Garland to “investigate and prosecute Trump and his entire criminal network for breaking the law.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington has tasked a special prosecutors’ task force to consider whether to lay sedition charges against some of the rioters, as prosecutors and federal agents across the country develop more cases against the extremists who plotted to attack the Capitol. Prosecutors have another task force looking at attacks on journalists.

US President Joe Biden, in office for less than a month, has already ordered law enforcement and intelligence services to investigate domestic terrorism. But stricter enforcement is not that simple. Much of the inflammatory rhetoric is protected by the First Amendment.

And some civil rights groups have expressed hesitation over any expansion of law enforcement, because black and Latin American communities have suffered most of the security checks and fear that new tools to target the extremism eventually follows them.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theories are proliferating. Conservative social media app Talk doubled its user base, adding 8.7 million post-election users, when Facebook and Twitter cracked down on accounts spreading disinformation about the election.

Calls for the conservative platform for users to revolt or start a war on election results have also increased, according to the AP’s analysis of an archived Talking dataset of 183 million posts and of 13 million user profiles.

The archive, which was captured between August 2018 and January 10, when Parler was taken offline, was provided prior to publication to the AP by New York University researcher Max Aliapoulios.

According to the analysis, Parler’s messages containing the word “revolution” increased by five times the overall rate of message traffic after the election.

About 84% of posts referring to the hashtag # 1776 took place on or after election day, according to AP analysis. Post-election references to “betrayal” and QAnon’s slogan “trust the plan” have both increased by about 10 times the overall rate, the data shows.

From January 6 to 8, the terms “civil war”, “trust the plan” and “hold the line” were mentioned more than 250,000 times in online media, including Twitter, Redditt and Instagram, according to an analysis. media intelligence services. Zignal Labs firm.

Additionally, Trump supporters who flooded the Capitol quickly picked up the jargon of the American Revolution and the nation’s founding documents to portray themselves as patriots rather than extremists. In federal cases, the FBI cites at least 11 defendants referring to “we the people”, at least 10 referring to “1776”, at least nine using “revolution” and at least eight using a variant of “traitor” or “treason”. . “

“Everyone in this is a traitorous traitor,” accused Peter Stager, an Arkansas resident, said of the Capitol, in a video posted to Twitter. “Death is the only cure for what’s in this building.” A lawyer for Stager did not respond to a request for comment.

The posts of a Georgian lawyer at Parler became increasingly paranoid and angry after the presidential election began to shift in Biden’s favor. William Calhoun of Americus, Georgia, published an article about the storming of Capitol Hill on the eve of the insurgency, warned of an impending “civil war” and threatened to “slaughter” the Democrats.

“For my part, I’m going to throw enough hot lead to pile you up like rope wood,” he wrote.

Calhoun returned home from the siege and resumed representing clients at court hearings. Federal agents say he had at least two rifles, four shotguns, a pistol and hundreds of cartridges in his possession when they arrested him. A magistrate judge ordered the detention of Calhoun. His lawyer did not comment.

The Oath Keepers prepared in the weeks leading up to Jan.6 as if they were going to war, investigators said. One advised another extremist to be “fit for combat” before the inauguration and discussed holding “2 days of wargames” as part of a larger “combat” training for “urban warfare, riot control and rescue operations,” according to court documents.

A judge late last week spoke out against the release of Caldwell, who officials said conspired with members of the Oath Keepers to overturn Biden’s victory. Urging the judge to keep Caldwell locked up, the prosecutor said authorities found a “list of the dead” at his home in Virginia with the name of an election official in another state who had gained notoriety around the election. presidential.

Caldwell’s attorney said prosecutors had no evidence his client, who denies being a member of the Oath Keepers, entered the Capitol. He called the indictment “imaginative”.

“These things were taken out of context!” Caldwell intervened at the hearing.

——

Seitz reported from Chicago. Associated Press data reporter Larry Fenn in New York City and AP writers Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston and Garance Burke in San Francisco contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos