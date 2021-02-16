CGTN What is China’s role in the global fight against COVID-19?

“After a year of hardship, we can understand more than ever the importance of a community with a common future for humanity,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year speech on the last day of 2020.

The pandemic has kept Xi from traveling abroad, but it has been a busy year of diplomacy for the Chinese president. He had 87 virtual meetings and phone calls with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations and attended 22 bilateral or multilateral events in the form of “cloud diplomacy”, calling for solidarity and cooperation to cope to the crisis.

‘The most powerful weapon’

China in particular its central province of Hubei and the provincial capital of Wuhan has been hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic: nearly 90,000 confirmed cases have been reported on mainland China and more than 4,600 lives have been lost; residents of the worst-affected areas endured weeks or even months of lockdowns, while locals cooperated despite travel restrictions, even during the Chinese New Year holidays; the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 6.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020.

Make people’s lives and health a priority, China has largely cut off the transmission channels of the virus, despite the appearance of sporadic cases in winter. The success of the fight against the epidemic has contributed to a rapid economic recovery, with the country’s GDP growing by 2.3% per year in 2020.

In the meantime, China fulfills its responsibilities as a great country and fights alongside the rest of the world against the common threat to humanity posed by COVID-19.

“Solidarity and cooperation are our most powerful weapon in the fight against the virus,” Xi said in a speech at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly in May.

“This is the main lesson the world has learned from the fight against HIV / AIDS, Ebola, bird flu, influenza A (H1N1) and other major epidemics. And solidarity and cooperation are a sure way. through which we, the peoples of the world, can defeat this new coronavirus, ”he said via a video link.

China organized its largest global humanitarian campaign since 1949, providing antivirus assistance to more than 150 countries and 10 international organizations and sending 36 medical teams to 34 countries in need.

In speeches at the 73rd World Health Assembly, the China-Africa Extraordinary Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19, the 12th BRICS Summit, the 27th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting and the 15th Leaders’ Summit of the G20, Xi has repeatedly pledged to make China’s COVID -19 vaccines an accessible and affordable “global public good” for people around the world.

And China delivers on this promise by providing vaccines to countries, including Cambodia, Chile, Peru, Pakistan, Serbia, Hungary, Equatorial Guinea, the Laos, Mexico, Zimbabwe, the Dominican Republic and Thailand most of which are developing countries.

“We feel very honored, and that says a lot about the relationship between us and the people of China, “President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa said last week thanking China for his donation of 200,000 doses of vaccine.

Aim for a better future

In addition to helping to fight the health crisis caused by the pandemic, China contributes to global economic recovery and improved global governance in the post-COVID-19 era.

President Xi called on the world’s major economies to stimulate economic recovery as early as March, when the coronavirus was spreading rapidly across the world.

“I want to call on all G20 members to take collective action by reducing tariffs, removing barriers and facilitating the free flow of trade,” Xi said at the extraordinary virtual summit of G20 leaders on COVID -19. “Together, we can send a strong signal and restore confidence for the global economic recovery.”

Addressing the G20 summit in Riyadh in November, he called for concerted efforts by major economies to promote more inclusive development and improve global governance.

The G20, playing a key role in the global fight against COVID-19, should champion multilateralism, openness, inclusion and mutually beneficial cooperation, and keep pace with its time, the Chinese president said.

“We must maintain our support for developing countries and help them overcome the difficulties caused by the pandemic,” he told other G20 leaders.

To ease the debt burden of poor countries, China fully implemented the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), with the total amount exceeding $ 1.3 billion, Noted Xi.

The G20 launched the DSSI in April to address the immediate liquidity needs of low-income countries, enabling debt service payments owed by May 1 at the end of 2020 due by the poorest countries to be suspended. The debt suspension was later extended for six months until June 30, 2021.

China has also set more ambitious goals to fight climate change and promote sustainable development. Xi announced in September that the country will strive to peak in CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

“COVID-19 reminds us that humanity must launch a green revolution and move faster to create a green path of development and life,” he said in a speech during the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Xi unveiled new goals in December at the Climate Ambition summit to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

By 2030, China reduce its carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP by more than 65% from 2005 levels, increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25%, increase the volume of forest stock by six billion cubic meters from 2005 levels, and bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1.2 billion kilowatts, he said.

The world is seeing profound changes brought about by COVID-19. China, while taking action to meet the challenge at home, assume greater responsibilities to make the world a better place after the crisis.

Original articlehere.

SOURCE CGTN