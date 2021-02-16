Pakistan qualifies for next $ 500 million from IMF





ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan reached a staff level agreement on Tuesday that Pakistan had completed the reforms needed to release around $ 500 million in IMF funds that had been suspended for about a year.

The package strikes an appropriate balance between supporting the economy, ensuring debt sustainability and advancing structural reforms, the IMF said in a statement released by the two sides.

Pending Board approval, completion of the reviews would release approximately US $ 500 million.

Financial analysts say the heist was due to questions regarding tax and revenue reforms.

This is a good development for Pakistan, said Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a tweet.

Agreement was also reached on the steps necessary to complete further reviews of the reform program, which is expected to eventually bring Pakistan $ 6 billion from the IMF’s Extended Financial Mechanism (EFF).

Pakistan has also received $ 1.4 billion from the IMF’s rapid financing instrument as separate emergency funding to help it close a funding gap resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

He asked the EFF for money in 2019 after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s newly elected government refused for months to ask for a bailout and received the first installment, worth $ 450 million.

Khan later admitted that it was a mistake to delay the search for funds to stabilize a stressed economy due to a yawning current account deficit and low foreign exchange reserves.

Khan inherited 5.8% economic growth in fiscal year July-June 2017/18 (FY2018), but saw it drop to 1.0% in 2018/19 and a contraction of 0, 4% in 2019/20. Inflation on his watch peaked at over 14%.

The IMF said economic reforms prior to the COVID-19 shock had started to reduce Pakistan’s economic imbalances and created the conditions for better economic performance.

As a result of actions taken by authorities, the first wave of COVID-19 began to ease in the summer of 2020 and the impact on the economy was significantly reduced. The external current account improved due to larger-than-expected remittances, squeezing imports and a slight recovery in exports, the fund said.

He forecast economic growth of 1.5% in fiscal year 2020/21.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hasan in Karachi and Charlotte Greenfield in Islamabad; Edited by Kevin Liffey

