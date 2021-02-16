PCB announces ticket prices and spectator protocols





Pakistan Super League Logo (PSL) 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that online ticker sales for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

According to a press release on the matter, fans will be able to book tickets by visiting www.bookme.pk or by calling the Bookme helpline on 03137786888. Those who purchase tickets online will also be able to choose their venue and seat. favorite. .

The prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from February 20 to March 16, have been confirmed by the PCB, while the ticket names for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, which will be played from March 18 to March 22. March will be announced later, the statement said.

According to guidelines from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), only 20% of the crowd will be permitted to enter the stadium for each game. Meanwhile, the government’s coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for spectators will be strictly followed, the press said.

Ticket purchase procedure

Those who call the Bookme helpline to purchase their tickets will need to enter their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number.

“When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will receive a token number on the registered phone so they can make payment at the nearest Jazzcash / Easypaisa store,” the statement said. “Upon payment, the customer will receive an electronic ticket code as well as a Quick Response Code (QR), which they can use to print the ticket or show the text message at the front door on match day.”

Enclosures reserved for families

To encourage families to attend the flagship event, the CCP has reserved some venues at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium.

At the National Stadium, family-only enclosures include: Hanif Mohammad (VIP Enclosure), Wasim Akram (Premium Enclosure), Zaheer Abbas, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures (First Class Enclosures) and Intikhab Alam Enclosure (General).

Meanwhile, family enclosures at Gaddafi Stadium include: Fazal Mahmood (VIP enclosure), Saeed Anwar (Premier enclosure), Abdul Qadir (first class enclosure) and Nazar, Quaid, Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan (general enclosure).

Fresh

For the opening of the Saturday tournament between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, which will start at 7 p.m., the cost of the VIP booths (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad Enclosures) has been set at Rs5,000, while the price of the first class booths (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) was kept at Rs 4,000. Likewise, the price of premium booths (Quaid, Wasim Akram, and Imran Khan Enclosure) has been set at Rs3,000, while general booth tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers, and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) will be sold for Rs2,000. .

For the Sunday double-header between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, which will start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively, the cost of the VIP stands (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosure) has been set at Rs 4 000, while the price of the first class stalls (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) has been kept at Rs3,000. Likewise, the price of the premium booths (Quaid, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan Enclosure) has been set at Rs2,000, while the general booth tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been set at Rs1, 000.

For matches taking place Monday through Wednesday, the cost of the VIP booths (Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad enclosure) has been set at Rs3,000, while the price of first class booths (Zaheer Abbas, Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan, Majid Khan, Iqbal Qasim and Nasimul Ghani Enclosures) has been kept at Rs2,000. Likewise, the price of premium booths (Quaid, Wasim Akram, and Imran Khan Enclosure) has been set at Rs1,000, while general booth tickets (Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers, and Intikhab Alam Enclosure) have been set at Rs500.

For the first game in Lahore on March 10 with Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, the price of tickets for the VIP stands (Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood Enclosures) was set at Rs3,000, followed by Rs2,000 for the premier stands. class (Abdul Qadir and Sarfraz Nawaz Enclosures), Rs1,000 for premium stands (AH Kardar, Rajas, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar Enclosures) and Rs500 for general stands (Inzamam ul Haq, Nazars, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas , Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, pregnant Saeed Ahmed).

SOP for spectators (approved by the CNOC):

Personal hygiene

Hand hygiene by washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds

Use of hand sanitizers with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other suitable product

Sneezing and coughing into the tissues or the crooks of their elbows and washing their hands afterwards

Avoid touching the face and nose

Spitting is prohibited in the stadium

Medical masks must be worn by everyone in the stadium. Enough medical masks have been secured for the crowd to ensure a safe environment for everyone in the stadium.

Code of conduct

Spectators must wear a face covering their face before entering through the turnstiles and continue to carry them seated in the stands. No mask, no entry.

Make sure you know the front door in advance by asking members of the management team / security staff at the main stadium gates

Spectators should not attend the game if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, are not feeling well, or have recently been in close contact with someone showing symptoms or who has tested positive.

If you develop any symptoms at the stage, please notify the nearest member of management immediately. Admission rights will be reserved by PCB

At all times and in all parts of the field, please observe social distancing and avoid close contact with others who are not in your support bubble

You must remain seated at all times, unless you have to use the toilet or exit the stadium. In such cases, seek advice from the bailiffs and security guards available at each stand.

When passing through the rows, please turn your back if you must pass in front of other spectators, thus avoiding face-to-face contact.

Maintain good hand hygiene, use the disinfectants provided, and use the toilet if possible to wash your hands

Please observe respiratory etiquette, always cover your mouth if you have to cough or sneeze.

Restrooms

A steward / guard will be assigned at all times to monitor the flow of spectators and ensure that no more than three people are using this facility at any given time.

Hand washing facilities will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals.

The supply of hand sanitizers will be carefully managed by designated staff.

Distance between seats

Two seats will be left between two individuals or each group.

The group should only contain one household to ensure that social distancing is in place.

A row between successive rows is left blank to ensure social distancing.

