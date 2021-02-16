Boris Johnson proposes law to prevent cancellation of people on campus

STEFAN ROUSSEAU

Boris Johnsons historical hero, Winston Churchill, was openly racist and the British Empire depended heavily on slavery and exploitation. But these historical facts make many British voters, who have built their national identity around British greatness, quite uncomfortable. The Prime Minister knows this and clearly spotted an opportunity.

On Tuesday, the Johnson government announced its latest naked attempt to force its opponents into a culture war over what they scornfully dismiss as aroused opinions and actions. UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who you think is busier finding a way to reopen schools and universities, has unveiled his new measures to tackle allegations of silence and censorship on empty campuses .

In a press release which gave no tangible example of the alleged violations of free speech that his new policy is designed to tackle, Williamson said: I am deeply concerned about the deterrent effect on campuses of unacceptable silence and censorship. That is why we must strengthen freedom of expression in higher education, strengthening existing legal obligations and ensuring that strong and robust action is taken in case of violation.

The proposed measures would introduce fines for universities that are deemed to wrongly restrict freedom of speech, make it more difficult for students to cancel lectures for people with questionable opinions, and even pave the way for people to receive a compensation by the courts if they suffer a loss. of income as a result of the cancellation of their opinions.

Although there has been no shortage of media coverage in recent times, with supposedly awakened college campuses silencing right-wing speakers, there is very little concrete evidence to support this. British parliamentarian 2018 report said there was a scattering of high-profile examples, but concluded clearly: We did not find the widespread censorship of debate in universities that the media coverage suggested.

However, Johnsons ministers clearly decided that a the so-called wake-up war is playing well with their socially conservative voters. The anti-annulment measures come alongside a separate government intervention against museums and other historical organizations that are working to reassess British colonial history.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has would have summoned Britain’s biggest heritage organizations at an urgent meeting after he became enraged to learn that government money was being used to fund research into colonialism and the British countryside. A government source said The telegraph Dowden aims to defend our culture and our history from the vocal minority of activists who are constantly trying to bring down Britain.

Earlier this year, the government also confirmed that it was planning new laws to protect statues in England to be attacked or shot. As in the United States last year, statues of historical figures have been damaged by anti-racist activists in Britain. A statue of slave trader Edward Colston was shot and thrown into a canal in June. In October, a man was fined for painting racist on a statue of Churchill in London.

Johnson and his ministers have decided that their main constituents are not ready to re-evaluate the darkest corners of British history and that they have found a way not only to reassure those voters but also to dare their opposition in their giving an unpatriotic and gentle air by taking the other side.

Like David Olusoga, historian and broadcaster, wrote Recently: Politicians looking for a fight don’t care about historical accuracy or complexity. All that matters to them is that the struggles over the story, whether real or made up, play well in focus groups.

The problem with this, however, is that you can look stupid if you declare war on something without really believing in the cause. Johnson is well known for his awkward speech patterns, but has watched his most panicked recently when asked if he felt that his new American counterpart, President Joe Biden, was too awake for his liking.

I can’t comment on that, Johnson said, after long hesitation. What I do know is that he is a strong supporter of the Transatlantic Alliance and he is a great thing and a supporter of many things that we want to accomplish together and as far as there is nothing wrong with being awake.

He continued: But what I can tell you is that it is very, very important to everyone and I would place myself in the category of people who believe it is important to stand up for your history and traditions. and your values ​​and things you believe in. .

Now it’s hard to fight them on the beaches, isn’t it?

