PTI appoints Dr Zarqa for Punjab Women’s Headquarters





LAHORE: The ruling PTI has issued its official ticket to Dr Zarqa Taimur for the Punjab Women’s Siege, Geo News reported.

Dr Zarqa joined PTI in 2010 and had previously been appointed Deputy Secretary for Information of PTI Punjab.

A friend of Pakistani first lady Bushra Bibi also presented her candidacy files for the next senatorial elections, it was revealed on Tuesday.

Farah Khan, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, submitted the nomination papers under her real name, Farhat Shahzadi.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Supreme Court cross-examined the Chief Electoral Officer, telling him emphatically that it was the constitutional duty of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to ensure transparency in the Senate elections.

The remarks were made during a hearing by a five-member bench chaired by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a case relating to a presidential reference to holding Senate elections by public ballot.

“The PCE is not an ordinary government service, it has a mandate,” Judge Gulzar noted.

For weeks before the senatorial elections, the PTI government and the opposition parties have been at odds on the open ballot issue, the latter rejecting the former’s demands to hold an open ballot during the polls.

The ruling party has decided to choose the Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda and the aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Sania Nishtar, to run for the upcoming Senate elections.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed earlier this month which party members would be named in Senate polls.

“From Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Fauzia Arshad were selected as PTI candidates,” Chaudhry wrote. “From Sindh, Faisal Vawda will run for office while Saifullah Abro will contest the election for the technocratic seat as the PTI candidate.

“From Punjab, Saifullah Niaz, Dr Zarqa and lawyer Ali Zafar will stand for election as PTI candidates. Announcements regarding the other seats will be made later,” he added.

Party controversy

Earlier this month, a video of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving bribes ahead of the 2018 Senate election surfaced on social media amid a heated debate between the government and the opposition over the ballot question for this year’s polls.

In the video, stacks of currency were seen sitting on a table in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s PTI lawmakers.

