Hatred for Donald Trump never seemed so vulgar





Four years ago, the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States of America left much of the country in shock. While some celebrated the election of a non-politician, others wept. But vulgar singer and co-founder Anders Dread has turned to more creative outlets to process their emotions. On election night of 2016, Dread and his roommate threw a block party with the intention of having fun and celebrating Trump’s electoral defeat. However, by watching in horror with many other Americans, their worst nightmare became a reality. For Dread and his roommate, drummer Thomas Horner, there was only one thing they could do to start a political sludge metal band. We just felt that was the only way to digest this information that this racist asshole had just been elected, he commented.

While the punk genre has always had a reputation for producing politically charged music, the metal scene has taken a more subtle approach to politics. Bands like the Sex Pistols and The Dead Kennedys laid the groundwork for the punk genre with albums that challenged political idealism. At the same time, the bands were also laying a similar base in the metal genre.

In metal, according to Dread, groups like Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden have carried the torch of the genre. However, over the next year or so, the metal scene gained a reputation as a dark and at times spooky music community, eventually losing some of its connection to its roots.

I think at the base too, extreme metal was confronted and punk also you have bands like Discharge which are extremely influential on extreme metal bands. I think anyone who really loves extreme music who ignores these foundations really struck me as strange why people turn to rebellious music and then believe everything their grandparents believed about race and politics. It is an unhappy state. But ultimately, I think if you’re honest about any kind of extreme music, it’ll have to be politically charged because it’s outside of the mainstream, Dread explained.

Although the metal scene has moved away from political commentary, bands like Vulgarain are moving forward with the agenda for the genre to take a stand on the news. Even from a historical perspective, early metal songs like Black Sabbaths War Pigs, an outcry against the Vietnam War served as a cultural record of major events. In the footsteps of genre ancestors, Vulgarian released its first album in October 2020, making a clear statement of their views on Donald Trump, far-right radicals and a political system in desperate need of change.

While the album was originally slated for release in early 2020, COVID-19 and other events throughout the year delayed it, ultimately allowing the chaos of the year to inform the album. Locally, all members of the group were involved in protests. during the summer.

We all participated, each of us got tear gas, or rubber bullets or both, Dread explained. I think we enjoyed it a lot, in a selfish way, because it actually gave us a lot, we wrote new songs based on our experiences with it, and really, I think, kind of brought the reality of it. we were talking about in the foreground. Were all middle class white people. So it’s easy to talk about things. It is only when you are actually faced with the strong defense of a racist system that you can truly discover a facsimile of what other people experience every day in this country.

Over the course of four long years, the Trump administration provided the Vulgarian with the materials needed to inspire music. To get a better idea of ​​the inspiration behind the album, Vulgarian introduced us to their album, track by track.

Human scum

Anders Dread: Let’s see, Human Scum yeah. This is the one I had to rewrite, it was originally the impeachment process. But that was also kind of what we talked about earlier, this weird band that we find in the metal scene and other extreme music scenes, where [people are] to be rebellious, but [theyre] also for authority and for, you know, [believing in their] thoughts of racist grandparents and all that. So I kept that and then I just talked about MAGA worship in general. You know, the way these people can consistently stand up for someone who clearly has no interest in them and just the combination of these people and people in our music scenes can have the same thoughts and values ​​is quite shocking to I.

Thoughts and prayers

AD: Thoughts and Prayers is one of our oldest tracks on record. Pretty basic, these are the armchair saviors of the world. Anyone who thinks they’ve accomplished something and I’m as guilty of that as anyone for posting a post or something like that, and feeling like you’ve changed the world. What I think we all must have learned this summer is that the only way to make a difference is for people to take to the streets and people to start taking direct action. To hope for it, to pray for it, or even to vote for it, is largely a symbolic measure.

KAWM

AD: KAWM stands for Kill All White Men which we wrote right after the El Paso shooting where the guy walked into Wal-Mart and shot a bunch of people for being brown. That was kind of our response to this culture of victimized white men who feel like we owe them something just because they’re white, and when they don’t understand that, they lash out violently. All of this toxic masculinity, I guess you name it, is personified in white male privilege. It’s obviously an exaggeration because there were all white males in the group, but I think that’s how we felt at the time.

Shit

AD: Shithole this one we wrote after Trump said something about, ‘Why are we getting all these immigrants from all these shitty countries? “This one, I really feel personally. I spent time in Africa when I graduated from college anyway, a really tough country, really tough country, definitely not a place I would like to live, but I want people from [what Trump called] Crap countries to live here because of the amount of work it takes to bring that country here? I can’t even imagine. So to be so derisive to people who literally break their asses harder than we can imagine and give up everything to say something negative about them is just horrible. So, it’s this song.

Give me convenience or give me death

AD: First, it’s a very blatant reference to Dead Kennedys. It’s on one of their biggest hits, which is their first album. I loved this album. This one is one of the more recent songs and we wrote it on COVID. Anti-masks are basically about how people think their personal comfort is more important than public safety. I think that sums up the Republican Party pretty succinctly, it’s just an entirely selfish movement and the anti-masks are the pinnacle of that where they can’t even put on a fucking fucking mask for 20 minutes to go to the grocery store. ? It’s not that hard. So we have these people who are panicking just because they’re being asked to be citizens and being asked to be part of society in the widest sense of the word, and they are unable to do that.

Age of disinformation

AD: Disinformation Age, that was the last song we wrote. It was really up to the folks in vans that were taking people off the streets of the summer craziness. A lot of it is about how we move from this age of disinformation or whatever you want to call it, to total fascism, which was still faltering right now. Just the subtle push it takes from people who absolutely don’t believe in facts to people who only believe in state facts or you know, leaders’ facts or whatever they show up in. I think back then we were very close and right now we are getting closer again. Were sitting on the edge of a ton of people who wanted to overturn an election just because they didn’t like the result. Once again, you are flirting with where you draw that line between a failed state and a full-fledged totalitarian state.

DPD (Die Pigs, Die!)

AD: Again, this song was written right after and in between protests, we wrote it for obvious reasons. Once again, it was reported hours ago that the officer who shot Jacob Blake will not face any charges for shooting someone in the back, however often. It just continues. This song is about the police and how they shot me and my friends and relatives for no other reason than we were expressing our displeasure with the way they handled their work. I think if someone was active and didn’t have blinders, your perception of how the police work and what they do must have changed a bit. So this is fully a call to cut police funding, abolish the police and find a solution to all these problems. Also, [the song is titled ] DPD and the song is about the Denver Police Department and Aurora Police Department Elijah McClain and also specifically calls out Breonna Taylor and George Floyd because these were murders and they happened and at least they are somewhat immortalized through it.

Drowned in the swamp

AD: A pretty basic song, it’s really about drowning the [ex]-President in the swamp. It’s more just visceral rage for what he did. I think there is a line about 150,000 coronavirus deaths and it’s already out of date, so this one needs to be updated. You have someone who, even though you don’t know what he’s done the past three years, this past year has blood on their hands for the way he handled it badly and bluntly lied about the pandemic , combined with stirring racism. I think that’s exactly what he deserves.

303: Your song titles are pretty violent but when you go through your album, it doesn’t seem like violence is what you are promoting?

AD: As to your question, I think the answer is twofold. On some level, for example in the context of “Drowned in the Swamp”, am I literally calling for Trump to be drowned in a swamp and broadcast for the world to watch? No, I think he should rot in jail for the rest of his life. It would be a much fairer fate. However, I think it’s part of our white privilege to think that the problems of racism and fascism can be solved simply by public rallies and / or legislation. There are many people in this country ready to violently defend the ideals of white supremacy, and we saw that on January 6. Any serious commitment to fight white supremacy requires at least the recognition that the right is ready to be violent. In addition, I believe that we have also learned over the last year that the only way to achieve real revolutionary change is through direct action. Martin Luther King Jr. said: “… riot is the language of the unheard of.” At some point people need to be awakened from their comfortable lives and until that happens there will never be any real change, just lip service and half measures to appease.

All photographs provided by Vulgarian.

]]>





