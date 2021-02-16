Positive Comments on New Agricultural Reforms Across India, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday February 16, 2021 that the Center is receiving positive feedback from all over India on the new agricultural reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the laying of the foundation stone for the Maharaja Suheldev memorial and the development works of Lake Chittaura in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, said the new agricultural laws would also benefit small and marginal farmers. The prime minister said all kinds of disinformation has spread against agricultural reforms and said those who enacted laws to call foreign companies into the country are scaring farmers with Indian companies. pic.twitter.com/n2BnbTEZNu Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021 "These lies and this propaganda are exposed," the prime minister said. During the video conference address, he informed that after the enactment of the new laws, paddy supply had doubled in Uttar Pradesh compared to 2020. The prime minister said the government led by Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh had already released Rs 1 crore lakh to sugarcane farmers and the Center had also given thousands of crore rupees to state governments to allow to sugar factories to pay farmers. Prime Minister Modi assured that the Center is making all possible efforts to improve the life of the village and the farmers. He asserted, how can anyone believe the duck of the usurpation of land from farmers by agricultural reform laws. "Our goal is to empower every citizen, our commitment is to make the country Atmanirbhar and we are dedicated to this task," the prime minister said. He concluded his speech with a reference to Goswami Tulsidas' Ramcharitramanas, which signified that any task undertaken with good intention and Lord Ram in his heart, is doomed to succeed. Celebration of 75 years of Shri Ram Chandra mission. https://t.co/fYQ2ViZRoR Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021 It should be noted that thousands of farmers have been camping on the Delhi border since the end of November 2020 and are calling for the repeal of the new agricultural laws.







