Xi Jinping wants to emulate Mao, thinks US will back down in Taiwan: former Australian PM

Xi Jinping would gain Mao Zedong status in the Chinese Communist Party by capturing Taiwan and intends to do so in the coming decade ahead of the US military, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said.

Rudd, now president of the Asia Society in New York, published his thoughts in the upcoming March / April issue of Foreign Affairs, in which he calls the next 10 years “the decade of life-threatening”.

Taiwan is among the hot spots in the Asia-Pacific region where Washington and Beijing are expected to face off in the 2020s. Chinese leader Xi gains confidence as senior politicians in Beijing view the United States as a power in ” irreversible decline, ”Rudd wrote.

Defense Ministry reports laid out Beijing’s military ambitions for decades to come, including its plan to transform the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) into a modern “world-class” fighting force capable of competing with it. that of the United States – an important step, said Rudd. , is scheduled for 2027.

Taipei’s own security analysis shows the PLA seeks to exclude the United States from any conflict in the Taiwan Strait by extensively using anti-access / area denial – A2 / AD – weapons. Beijing’s maritime claims and military operations in the East and South China Seas are part of this strategy.

Chinese officials, including Xi, have described Taiwan’s “unification” with the mainland as one of the country’s main activities, but Chinese leaders know that a peaceful resolution to its “Taiwan problem” is now less. likely that over the past 70 years, said Rudd, who was Australia’s foreign secretary under Prime Minister Julia Gillard and also served as a diplomat in Beijing in the 1980s.

“China has become more authoritarian under Xi, and ‘one country, two systems’ promise of reunification has evaporated as Taiwanese watch Hong Kong, where China has imposed a tough new national security law , arrested opposition politicians and restricted media freedom, ”he wrote.

By supplanting the U.S. military, at least in Asia, and exerting overwhelming military might in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing could push Washington back from a war it thinks it is losing, Rudd said.

“Without the support of the United States, Xi believes, Taiwan would surrender or fight alone and lose,” the former prime minister wrote, adding that achieving the “overriding goal” of seizing Taiwan “would put [Xi] at the same level within the CCP pantheon as Mao Zedong. “

Yet despite the Chinese leader’s bullish ambitions, Rudd maintains that Zhongnanhai’s policymakers face significant challenges, including Taiwan’s defensive capabilities – bolstered in recent years by US arms sales under former President Donald Trump – as well as the “inevitable and irreparable damage” to Chinese political legitimacy resulting from such a military campaign to capture democratic Taiwan.

Beijing’s main potential miscalculation, however, may be the unpredictable nature of the United States’ response to an emergency in the Taiwan Strait.

By predicting that Washington would not wage a war it could not win, Beijing was “projecting its own deep strategic realism,” Rudd said, citing the belief that an unsuccessful military campaign could result in loss of prestige and reputation. Americans.

He added: “What China does not include in this calculation is the reverse possibility: that the failure to fight for another democracy that the United States has supported throughout the post- War would also be catastrophic for Washington, especially in terms of perceptions of US allies in Asia, who might conclude that the US security guarantees they have long relied on are worthless – and then seek their own arrangements with China. “

Another perspective for Rudd’s argument – perceived legitimacy among voters – could be found in last summer’s poll by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which asked the public to rate their support for the defense. hypothetical US versus Indo-Pacific allies including Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

Respondents returned an average score of 6.69 out of 10 for Taiwan’s defense, while Japan and South Korea scored 6.88 and 6.92, respectively, according to the CSIS poll.

By abolishing term limits, Chinese President Xi plans to stay in power until 2035, Rudd predicted in Foreign Affairs. The Chinese leader would be 82 years old and would correspond to the age of Mao’s death.

The biggest challenge to Xi’s goals will come from the United States and, in the short term, President Joe Biden and his administration. This includes Chinese experts with experience in state and defense departments, but also in intelligence services, Rudd said. Beijing also fears Biden’s credible statement to bring together the world’s leading democracies to balance China’s growing influence in international forums, as well as in commerce and technology.

It is for this reason that Chinese leaders would have preferred a re-election of Trump, Rudd argues, citing the former president’s failures, especially in diplomacy, as areas Xi was able to exploit.

However, recent statements from Washington and Beijing make it clear that strategic competition between the world’s two largest economies is not expected to slow down under Biden, even as China tries to reduce tensions with the United States as a tactic, said Rudd.

“Biden intends to prove Beijing wrong in its assessment that the United States is currently in irreversible decline,” he wrote.

Rudd concludes by calling on the United States and China to develop a framework for “managed strategic competition,” a concept he says would be difficult in today’s climate but not impossible.

Such an agreement would be “anchored in a deeply realistic view of the world order” and would require buy-in from the highest levels of government in Washington and Beijing, Rudd said.

This would include “hard limits” and concessions on both sides, he added, suggesting that Washington should adhere more closely to Beijing’s “one China” stance and end diplomatic visits to Taipei.

In return, he said Beijing should reduce military activity in the Taiwan Strait and stop its militarization of the South China Sea islands, where America’s freedom of navigation may also be curtailed.

Despite many people who might doubt the feasibility of such an arrangement, it was necessary to avoid conflict or war, Rudd argued.

“Although such a framework is difficult to build, it is still possible to do so – and the alternatives risk being catastrophic,” he wrote. “It is better for the two countries to operate within a common framework of managed competition than to have no rules at all.”

No military conflict in the Taiwan Strait by 2030 would be a key sign of success, Rudd said. The opposite would be “the most demonstrable example of a failed approach,” he added.