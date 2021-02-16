Wisconsin Senators Respond to Donald Trump’s Acquittal The Badger Herald





Wisconsins senators shared their reactions to former President Trump’s acquittal in his second impeachment trial.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Was one of 50 Democrats who voted to convict the former president for inciting insurgency. On the other hand, Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Was one of 43 Republicans who voted to acquit Trump.

The Senate voted 57-43 in favor of acquitting former President Donald Trump, according to Channel 3000. While seven Republicans joined Democrats in voting to convict the former president, they fell short of the majority by 10 votes. two-thirds needed to convict.

Johnson, a strong supporter of Trump, said he was happy the trial was over and hoped the nation could begin to heal.

The Democrats’ vindictive and confrontational political impeachment is over, Johnson said in a tweet. While there are still many unanswered questions, I don’t know that neither the Capitol violation nor this trial should ever have happened. Hopefully the real healing can now begin.

Baldwin made several statements after the acquittal as to why she decided to convict Trump and hold him accountable for his actions.

In a tweet on Sunday, Baldwin said every senator had witnessed Trump’s incitement and some still chose to do nothing. Baldwin said those who voted not to impeach him are still sympathetic to the former president.

I voted for Trump’s conviction because he should be held responsible for inciting a violent insurgency against the will of the people, Congress and our democracy, Baldwin said in a tweet on Saturday. He should be held responsible for violating his oath of office and failing to support and defend our Constitution.

House leaders in the United States introduced the articles of impeachment on January 25, accusing the former president for his alleged role in the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement provided to ABC News, Trump thanked Republican lawmakers, saying they “proudly stand up for the Constitution” in addition to “the country’s sacred legal principles.”

“Our historic, patriotic and magnificent movement to make America great again is just beginning,” Trump said in the statement. “In the months to come, I have a lot to share with you and look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people.

