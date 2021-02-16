Saudi Arabia Prepares for Washington Policy Reset

RIYADH Under a new American gaze, Saudi Arabia releases a number of activists detained in controversial cases and is catching up with regional rivals, as it prepares for a policy reset in Washington.

US President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign to take a firm line on the kingdom after he took an accommodating stance under Donald Trump, but observers say he’s taking a middle course instead.

While scrutinizing human rights, his new administration should work to preserve a valuable security partnership as it sets out to restart nuclear talks with Tehran, Riyadh’s nemesis.

Saudi Arabia has provisionally released some detained activists, including women’s rights lawyer Loujain al-Hathloul, famous for her campaign to end the ban on driving women, which many see as a blink of an eye. eye to Biden.

Seeking to strengthen its regional position in the new era, Saudi Arabia also led its allies last month to end a bitter three-year conflict with neighboring Qatar, in part at the behest of the United States, which wants qu ‘they present a united front against Iran.

The kingdom also wants detente with America’s NATO ally Turkey, following a popular boycott of Turkish goods last year as their rivalry escalated over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggis. in 2018 in Istanbul. The case was exploited by Ankara to damage the reputation of the Saudi leadership.

A source close to Saudi leaders said she was lowering the temperature by keeping the lines open with (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan even though there is no love lost.

New flexibility

Faced with new US plans to re-engage with Iran and critically review US-Saudi relations in terms of values, the Saudis were keen to present themselves as partners in resolving conflicts in the region, Kristin said. Diwan of the Arab Gulf States Institute Washington.

The detente with Qatar has been accompanied by a number of other Saudi initiatives exploring de-escalation with Turkey and speeding up the resolution of the political trials and detentions that have drawn convictions abroad.

All of these reversals mark political positions that had been vehemently pursued with much public outcry of Saudi national interests, signaling new flexibility, Diwan added.

Recent official statements from Washington have branded Saudi Arabia as a security partner, instead of what the Trump administration has pointed out as an ally and a major buyer of US military equipment.

The change in tone, observers say, shows Washington moving away from Trumps’ transactional relationship with Saudi Arabia as it examines arms sales to the kingdom.

Bidens’ inauguration was very helpful and instrumental in securing Hathloul’s parole last week after three years in prison, his sister Alia al-Hathloul said last week.

Preserving the pillars of US-Saudi relations

In a setback for the kingdom, Biden recently cut off his support for Saudi offensive operations in the bitter six-year conflict in Yemen, which he called a disaster that must end.

But he has pledged US support in defending the kingdom’s territory as it increasingly falls victim to missile and drone attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen.

The U.S. military is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, with plans to develop ports and air bases in the kingdoms’ Western Desert to prepare in case war breaks out with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported in the month. latest.

Contrary to expectations, all evidence to date indicates that the Biden administration will pursue a moderate policy towards the kingdom consisting of symbolic measures to satisfy certain elements of the Democratic Party, while preserving the pillars of the strong historical relationship between the two countries. Saudi Arabia said. author and analyst Ali Shihabi.

Lobbying frenzy

To manage its relations with Washington, Saudi Arabia is in the process of recruiting lobbyists.

But Riyadh is not alone in seeking help from lobbyists. Its traditional rivals, Qatar and Turkey, do so too. The Biden administration is also aware that Saudi leaders have gained new friends in Washington with their support for the Arab-Israeli normalization process.

Iowa-based Larson Shannahan Slifka, known as the LS2 Group, signed a $ 1.5 million contract with the Saudi Embassy in 2019, according to a public record.

In December, after the Bidens election victory, LS2 contracted out the Wisconsin-based Arena Strategy group for tasks such as educating the public, government officials and the media on the importance of fostering and promoting solid relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to another filing.

They will be busy while the relationship is tested.