Boris Johnson could operate in March as part of ‘Covid roadmap’





Boris Johnson will address the nation on Monday to present his roadmap for easing Covid restrictions. What will change and how quickly will depend on a number of determining factors, including the national rate of R, hospital admissions and the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine. The R rate in the UK has fallen to between 0.7 and 0.9, meaning that 10 infected people will infect between 7 and 9 more people. Register to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise “/> British Prime Minister Boris Johnson The R rate increased significantly at the end of last year, hovering between 0.9 and 1 in December. A Downing Street spokesperson said: We are constantly reviewing the latest data and evidence and on February 22, subject to the results, we will present our plan for reopening schools and gradually reopening our economy and society. What could change in March? Number 10 said schools could reopen as early as March 8, with the prime minister not ruling out a phased return for students of different age and age groups. Parents were given two weeks’ notice before the schools reopened. It is also possible that there is an easing of outdoor recreation and socialization outlined in the Premiers’ roadmap. This could include the chance to meet someone from another household, and not just to exercise, as well as the return of a distant social sport like pétanque or tennis. However, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “I cannot get ahead of what is going to be in the roadmap or the details of the review this week. “It will be this week’s review that will inform the decisions we make and what is contained in Monday’s roadmap. It is also expected that pubs, bars and restaurants could open from mid-April, senior Conservative MPs pushing for the relaxation of hospitality rules from the Easter period. Opening rules could include curfews and outdoor seating only.

