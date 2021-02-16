PM Modi will inaugurate infra projects in Assam on Thursday

This will include the inauguration of water transport services around Guwahati, the laying of the foundation stone of the Dhubri Phulbari Bridge and the completion of Bhumi Pujan for the construction of the Majuli Bridge, thus reducing the travel time of the people of Assam. .

The launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of the operations of Ro-Pax ships between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; Shilanyas from the Inland Waterway Transport Terminal (IWT) at Jogighopa and various tourist piers on the Brahmaputra River and launch of digital solutions for ease of doing business, ”said an official statement.

The program aims to provide connectivity to the eastern parts of the country. Ro-Pax ferry services reduce travel time by providing connectivity between banks. The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km currently traveled by vehicles to just 12 km, which will have a substantial impact on the logistics of small industries in the region, ”he said. .

The first stone will be laid for the construction of tourist jetties at Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, Pandu and Jogighopa. These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, create jobs and generate growth for local businesses. Modi will also launch two electronic portals to further facilitate business. The Car-D (Cargo Data) portal will bring together freight and cruise data in real time. PANI (Portal for Asset and Navigation Information) will act as a one-stop solution to provide information on inland navigation and infrastructure ”, he said.

In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra, which will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya. The bridge will be built with a total cost of approximately 4,997 crore. The proposed bridge will significantly reduce the distance traveled between the two regions.

The Prime Minister will also play Bhumi Pujan for the two-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Majuli and Jorhat. Construction of the bridge has long been a demand of residents of Majuli who for generations have relied on ferry services to connect with the mainland of Assam, ”the statement said.