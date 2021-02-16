This is what a new Donald Trump social media app could look like





Now that Donald Trump has been acquitted after his impeachment trial, there are new rumors about what he might do next.

An idea? Start a new social media business.

This makes sense because the former world leader was started on Twitter and does not have a social media platform. Say what you want about the politics of this, what alternative apps are available and how it all could play out for his future, the writing is on the wall: Trump will definitely do something. I think it will be a social media app.

I guess the platform will look a bit like a news channel. In fact, I can imagine an app development company presenting the idea: What if Fox News builds a social media app? Emphasis on video, engagement and insider posts.

As you may know, Facebook is already a news aggregator, video channel, and about 100 other things now. The platform that Mark Zuckerberg envisioned a long time ago bears no resemblance to the current incarnation. It’s a messaging app, photo archive system, group chat portal, and might even take the Clubhouse app with built-in audio soon.

A Trump social media empire might look a lot like a television empire. Users may be able to submit their own news shows, something like a politically conservative version of YouTube. Add similar status updates to Twitter, and it could be a gargantuan app that like-minded people use to come together, share their opinions … and help kickstart her reincarnation.

Note my words on this one: I would say 10 million people will sign up in the first month. They’ve been waiting for a place to voice their grievances since Twitter went dark. There is only one problem.

The technical demands of a whole new social media platform like this could prove overwhelming, starting with the security requirements, but also the legal ramifications of a new app that caters to a segment of population. Companies like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are increasingly concerned with how their platforms have enticed people, stimulated radical conspiracy theories, and encouraged trolling behavior.

The only major change we’ve seen in the social media space lately is that major platforms are cracking down on marginal views, typically by blocking users or removing content altogether. Over the past six months or so, I’ve started seeing more and more reviews of items that violate the Terms of Service or don’t pass a litmus test. You can still click to view the article, but it is evident that this crackdown will continue for the foreseeable future.

What would a Trump social media network do to get around these hurdles and avoid constant legal problems? It’s not clear, especially since any new app would enter space without much track record. While I might be right that 10 million people would sign up immediately, it could also take years and years before more than 70 million people signed up, and even more to reach 2.8 billion. users who are currently on Facebook.

Then there’s the question of monetization. Trump likes to make money. I’m still not sure how Twitter plans to dramatically increase revenue, even if they start charging for a subscription. Will advertisers flock to the Trump platform? Will users accept social media fees? Could the portal become a springboard for Trump gatherings, commercial properties, and other business opportunities?

These are all questions we may need to ask soon enough.

