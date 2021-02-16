IMF to resume $ 6 billion loan program in Pakistan





The IMF and Pakistan have announced the resumption of a stalled $ 6 billion loan program, raising hopes that the South Asian country will return to global bond markets as it strives to revive its economy affected by Covid.

In a statement Tuesday, the fund said a newly agreed package of measures under a three-year loan signed in 2019 aimed to “ensure debt sustainability and advance structural reforms.”

The deal was expected in October last year but was delayed, Pakistani officials say, mainly due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s refusal to agree to belt-tightening measures at the height of the coronavirus pandemic .

Pakistan received $ 1.4 billion from the IMF in April 2020 to help it respond to the pandemic. The fund said on Tuesday that its support has helped the government adopt health control measures and provide temporary fiscal stimulus, a strong expansion of the social safety net, monetary policy support and targeted financial initiatives.

The Asian Development Bank (AfDB) said it expects Pakistan’s economy to grow 2% this year after contracting in 2020.

After Tuesday’s announcement, a senior government official told the Financial Times that Pakistan had already raised the price of home energy, one of the terms agreed with the IMF.

Other measures should include increasing tax revenues in the next fiscal year July-June, he said.

Muhammad Suhail of Topline Securities, an equity advisory group in Karachi, said the deal ended a period of uncertainty over Pakistan’s relationship with the fund.

Pakistan, he said, was now “very likely” to tap into global markets by offering new Eurobonds and Islamic “sukuk” bonds denominated in US dollars, “with confidence now that relations with the IMF have been reinstated ”.

However, analysts warned, the resumption of IMF lending still presented Islamabad with a number of domestic economic challenges, as well as managing its external debt and liabilities which amounted to around $ 113 billion in 2020 according to the report. the central bank of Pakistan.

“Pakistan will almost certainly need a successor IMF program when the current program ends in 2022. External debt repayments will remain high and inflows from areas like exports will not be able to support the growth momentum.” said Sakib Sherani, economist and former adviser. at the Ministry of Finance.

Business leaders warned that chronic structural difficulties continue to undermine Pakistan’s growth potential.

“When you recently suffered a power outage in virtually all of Pakistan, you wonder how long it will take Pakistan to meet its many challenges,” said the head of a Karachi-based investment house with interests in the stock market, automobiles and construction. , referring to a massive power cut last month.

However, senior politicians close to Khan said he was now better prepared to face a public backlash to IMF reforms amid a campaign of opposition that may have already discouraged him from taking action. adopt painful new measures.

“In December, many of us believed there was a big threat around the corner. But today the opposition protests have lost their vigor, ”said a minister in Khan’s cabinet. “I think we are now in a better position to face them [the opposition]. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos