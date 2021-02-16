No Chinese Media Truly Independent from the CCP: Report

No Chinese media is “truly independent” from the Communist Party and all news outlets have no choice but to serve as the “throat and tongue” of the party, Nikkei Asia reported.

“No Chinese media is truly independent from the Communist Party in the first place. Ultimately, all newspapers, TV channels and radio stations have no choice but to serve as the party’s ‘throat and tongue’ Control of the media has only increased since Xi Jinping became the supreme leader of the country in the fall of 2012, ”he wrote.

China’s National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) on Friday banned BBC World News from broadcasting to the mainland, saying it had made a “series of falsified reporting” on issues such as violations rights in Xinjiang based on interviews with victims. survive the “re-education camps”.

Global Times, the spokesperson for the Communist Party of China (CCP) government, said the British broadcaster was responsible for “falsified reports” about China’s handling of the coronavirus in the country.

The move came after China’s Foreign Ministry said “the BBC made false reports” on human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang after the British broadcaster reported systematic rapes in re-education camps.

The United States and the European Union (EU) condemned China’s action to ban the BBC. The EU said China should reverse its ban on BBC World News because it violated both China’s constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.