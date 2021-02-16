Manager becomes director of LPI, here is Citi Indonesia comment





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the Board of Directors of the Investment Management Institute ( LPI) or under another name Indonesia Investment Authority (INA). The Board of Directors has five members, including Marita Alisjahbana, who has been appointed Chief Risk Officer of LPI. Marita was previously Country Risk Manager for Citi Indonesia. Read also: Profiles of LPI directors, former bankers to finance directors of public companies Citi Indonesia CEO Batara Sianturi said the company welcomes the inauguration of the woman who has joined Citi since 1998 at this prestigious institution. “Thanks to her inauguration by President Joko Widodo, Marita will immediately request a retirement from Citi Indonesia to take up the post of Chief Risk Officer of INA,” Batara said in an official statement on Tuesday (2/16/2021). Batara said his party was very proud of Marita’s election to the INA board. “Marita is known to have a brilliant track record during her time at Citi,” he said. According to Batara, the election of this figure is a testament to Citi’s commitment to continue to develop quality and efficient human resources for nation and state. Also Read: LPI Directors Officially Inaugurated, Sri Mulyani Jamin Will Not Have A Fate Like 1MDB He also congratulated Marita and the other serving INA directors. “I hope that we can fulfill the duties of this country with confidence and responsibility,” he concluded. Previously, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, appointed 5 boards of directors and 5 supervisory boards of LPI / INA. Jokowi said INA will be led by the best sons and daughters in the country, experienced and professional on the international stage. Read also: Minister coordinating for Airlangga: a fund of IDR 133 trillion is ready to be paid to LPI Besides Marita, four other names are appointed to the board of directors, including Ridha DM Wirakusumah as CEO of INA, Arief Budiman as deputy CEO of INA, Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja as investment director of the ‘INA and Eddy Porwanto as financial director of INA. “INA will increase and optimize the value of long-term state assets later. And provide alternative public funding for sustainable national development,” Jokowi concluded.

