NAACP sues Trump, Giuliani, alleging conspiracy to incite riot on Capitol Hill





President Donald Trump watches the end of his speech during a rally to challenge the certification of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., Jan.6, 2021.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

The NAACP and Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, sued former President Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and two right-wing extremist groups on Tuesday, alleging they had conspired to incite the murderer Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The lawsuit, which is expected to be joined by other Democratic lawmakers, cites the 1871 Ku Klux Klan law to accuse the defendants of conspiring to prevent Congress from upholding Joe Biden’s election as president.

This law was adopted 15 years after the end of the civil war in response to the violence of the racist KKK and its intimidation of members of Congress from the South.

In addition to Trump and Giuliani, defendants in the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC include the groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose members are known to have been among the thousands who invaded the Capitol on last month.

The trial comes three days after Trump was acquitted of inciting a riot during his second Senate impeachment trial. Only seven Republicans voted to condemn Trump.

Trump for months before Election Day had said without evidence that the 2020 presidential competition would be tainted with fraud. He spent two months after his loss to Biden falsely claiming he won the election and that there had been widespread ballot tampering that tipped the official results upside down to the Democrat.

On January 6, shortly before the Capitol invasion, Trump, Giuliani, and other speakers at a rally outside the White House urged supporters to fight to oppose Biden’s certification of victory. by a joint session of Congress, which is normally a formality.

In a press release announcing the trial, the NAACP said: “The insurgency was the result of a carefully orchestrated plan by Trump, Giuliani and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, who all shared a common goal. : use intimidation, harassment and threats to stop the certification of the electoral college. “

“They succeeded in their plan. After seeing Capitol Hill police barricade the doors of the House chamber with furniture, Congressman Thompson and his fellow lawmakers donned gas masks and were ushered into the building. from Longworth House offices where they took shelter with over 200 other representatives, staff and family. “

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of a coordinated plan to undermine the democratic electoral process and to block the legal votes of millions of ballots cast by black Americans.

“January 6 was one of the most shameful days in our country’s history, and it was initiated by the president himself,” Thompson said in a statement.

“His cheerful support for the violent white supremacists led to a Capitol violation that put my life, and that of my colleagues, in grave danger. It was by the slightest chance that the outcome was not more deadly. While the majority of Republicans in the Senate have abdicated their responsibility to hold the President accountable, we must hold him accountable for the insurgency he so openly planned. “

Thompson added that the failure to hold the accused to account invites “this kind of authoritarianism for the anti-democratic far-right forces which are so determined to destroy our country.”

Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump, said in a statement: “President Trump has been acquitted of the latest Democrat impeachment witch hunt, and the facts are irrefutable.”

“President Trump did not plan, produce, or conduct the Jan.6 rally on the Ellipse. President Trump did not incite or conspire to incite violence on Capitol Hill on Jan.6,” Miller said.

He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., “And Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC are to answer questions about why they have rejected additional help from Security and Guard. national level as January 6 approaches. “

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

