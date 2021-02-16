Sri Lanka cancels Pakistani prime minister’s speech to parliament





Lankan parliament speaker cited COVID-19 and its new strain as the reason for canceling the event which had been set for February 24

The Sri Lankan government has canceled Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the Lankan parliament which was scheduled for February 24 during Khan’s two-day visit to the island.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Adm. Prof. Jayanath Colombage said Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena wrote to the government saying that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new strain emerged, he was unable to ensure full participation in parliament on occasion. He asked for a postponement of the event, said Adm Colombage.

According to Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the Pakistani Prime Minister had asked to address the Lankan Parliament. The request was granted by the government and it was agreed that the event would take place on February 24. In March 2015, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Sri Lankan Parliament.

According to unofficial but reliable sources, sections of the government have expressed reservations about the decision to ask the Pakistani prime minister to address the Lankan parliament as it could damage relations with India. India may fear the Pakistani leader will raise the Kashmir issue in his speech.

Traditionally, the Sri Lankan government has avoided the Kashmir issue out of respect for India’s sensitivity to it. But for Pakistan, the Kashmir issue has been the most important one, the backbone of the country’s foreign policy, so to speak. If Imran Khan raised the issue in the Sri Lankan parliament, it would earn him brownie points.

By seeking an opportunity to speak in the Sri Lankan parliament, Imran Khan could also achieve parity with his regional rival, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But India might hesitate if Colombo equates it with Pakistan.

India-Sri Lanka relations are a bit fragile now, as India heals an injury inflicted on it by the sudden cancellation of an agreement at the eastern container terminal at the port of Colombo.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Pakistani prime minister is coming to Sri Lanka to strengthen ties with the one South Asian nation with which he still has close and good ties. It is undeniable that relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been cordial and solid since the late 1940s, when the two gained their independence from Britain.

The Muslim League of Ceylon (ACML), led by the famous late Muslim leader TBJaya, had been a staunch supporter of the Pakistani movement in the 1940s. As the ACML was an ally of the then dominant United National Party (UNP), TB Jaya was sent to Pakistan as envoy from Ceylon.

In the 1950s, Ceylon and Pakistan were part of the anti-Communist camp led by the United States. The relationship remained strong even as Ceylon changed its political color and became pro-Soviet and pro-Beijing during the Premiership of Ms Sirimavo Bandaranaike. In fact, Ceylon under Ms Bandaranaike allowed Pakistani military planes to refuel in Colombo 174 times during the Bangladesh freedom struggle, when India banned Pakistani planes from overflying its territory. Colombo ignored New Delhi’s objections to the latter’s surprise and dismay.

Later, in the 1990s, the West, as well as India, refused to sell or supply Sri Lanka with weapons to fight Tamil separatism and terrorism because they supported the political demands of the minority. Tamil or were in favor of their plight from a human rights perspective. Pakistan entered the breach and provided much needed weapons. Pakistan’s support had also come at some of the war’s most critical moments. Pakistani pilots were on hand to brief the Lankan Air Force, which had switched to offensive mode for the first time.

Pakistan (along with China and Russia) has consistently and strongly supported the Sri Lankan government in international forums on the issue of terrorism and separatism. He systematically rejected the accusation of Western countries that Lankan forces had committed “war crimes”.

Sri Lanka eagerly awaits Pakistan’s help in gaining support from Muslim countries in the 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in which a hostile resolution against it is expected to be introduced in March. The resolution is expected to call for Sri Lanka’s referral to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Pakistan and India are both members of the HRC and both can help Sri Lanka fight its case. As a result, Sri Lanka has to show humor in both cases, a delicate task.

