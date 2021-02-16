PKS agrees to revise ITE law, Mardani Ali Sera: there is an article on rubber





THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi evokes the existence of the law on information and electronic transactions (UU ITE). President Jokowi even ordered the chief of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to make his staff more selective in responding to and receiving reports of violations of the ITE law. “I ask the head of the national police to be more selective in his response and in his reception of information indicating violations of the ITE law,” President Jokowi said in his briefing seen on the Presidential Secretariat’s youtube channel. The revision of the ITE law was also transmitted by a number of politicians, one of whom was a member of Commission II of the RPD RI of the PKS faction, Mardani Ali Sera. Also Read: Two Factors Become Barriers To Finding Drowning Bandung Residents At Cikaso Garut Beach



Also Read: Four Organizations Reject Elimination of PPnBM AKA 0% Car Tax: Elitic and Discriminatory! Mardani Ali Sera said the ITE law needs to be revised, especially articles considered to be rubber articles, including articles 27, 28 and 45. “The revision of the ITE law, in particular articles 27, 28 and 45 of rubber,” Mardani Ali Sera said when contacted. Meanwhile, I DPR RI Commission member Sukamta said Jokowi’s point of view was basically the same as that of the PKS which had previously been expressed, although he was later arrested due to lack of support to Parliament.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos