



The poor leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans based on loyalty without merit is similar to that of the late Ottoman sultans and could lead to his own demise, analysts Ouz Alyanak and mit Kurt mentionned in an independent global media organization, openDemocracy. Turkey’s good governance has gradually been replaced by appointments based on loyalty to Erdoan, analysts wrote, citing several controversial appointments to his ruling party. Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has come under fire for suppressing merit-based governance during its nearly two decades in power. The Turkish president appointed his son-in-law as the country’s finance minister after being sworn in for another five-year term in 2018. Alyanak and Kurt reported the appointment of two-time Olympic wrestling champion Hamza Yerlikaya to the board of directors of Turkey’s third largest public bank; Ebubekir ahin, head of the Supreme Council of Radio and Television being elected to the board of directors of another prominent public bank and Mustafa Sancar, chairman of the Ankara zoo, who has been appointed vice- president of the publication of the Scientific and Technical Research Council. What do all of these people have in common? Their ties to the AKP and their public praise for its leader, Erdoan, analysts said. Analysts also mentioned Melih Bulu, whose appointment by Erdoan as rector of Boazii University has led to mass student protests in stanbul and other cities in Turkey. Analysts said Bulu, accused of plagiarism in his doctoral thesis, is not loyal to science. Plagiarism is a red line that no credible academic, let alone a rector, should cross. This is the academies’ gravest sin, which not only shows the inability of academics to produce academic work, but also reveals a graceless path to it, analysts said. Analysts have pointed out that late Ottoman history represents a good example of governance based on loyalty. What brought down the Ottomans was primarily a type of governance not so different from the one they pursue today, the couple said. A prominent statesman and founder of Ottoman Modernism (Tanzimat) Mustafa Reit Paa has challenged the Sultan’s choices to appoint statesmen to deal with Ottoman internal and foreign affairs and fears the Sultan’s actions may misrepresent governance and lose power and prestige, analysts said. Abdlhamid II, like Mahmud II, often surrounded himself with loyal statesmen who lacked strategic insight. The sultan was renowned for appointing the descendants of ulemas, or prominent theologians, to the highest government positions in the Empire, they added. If Erdoan is true about his love for the Ottomans, he must realize that loyalty without merit will lead to the demise of Empires, analysts say.







