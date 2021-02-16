Steve Bannon puts Boston Republicans on Donald Trump as Speaker of the House





Steve Bannon, the former strategist of former President Donald Trump who was indicted for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of supporters in an alleged fundraising campaign for a southern border wall, launches local Republicans on a another ambitious project.

According to the Boston Herald, Bannon told the West Roxbury Ward 20 Republican Committee in a video speech over the weekend that his new strategy was for Trump to run for Congress in 2022, be elected, and then become president of the House assuming the Republicans also regain a majority. control of the House of Representatives, then rally behind Trump on the current Congressman in line for the post.

Then, as Speaker of the House, Trump would set out to impeach President Joe Biden for the still unfounded and repeatedly denied allegations of widespread electoral fraud tipping the 2020 presidential election, Bannon reportedly said.

We’re getting rid of Nancy Pelosi totally, and President Trump’s first act as president will be to impeach Joe Biden for his illegitimate activities of stealing the presidency, Bannon said during Saturday’s speech, drawing applause and screams from the local group GOP, known for its pro-Trump will, according to the Herald.

The long-term idea would make Trump the second US president to sit in Congress after leaving the White House, after John Quincy Adams, from Quincy, who served nine post-presidential terms as US representative from Massachusetts. (Like Trump, Adams also boycotted the inauguration of his successors after losing his candidacy for re-election; unlike Trump, he did not encourage supporters to march on the Capitol building after his loss.)

It’s unclear where Trump would run in Congress. After living in New York for most of his life, the 74-year-old recently declared residence at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida. His district in Congress is currently represented by Democratic Representative Lois Frankel, who recently defeated a far-right conspiracy theorist.

However, according to Bannon, the plan is not for Trump to stay in Congress for long. Rather, from his perch as Speaker of the House, the ex-president would take a third White House photo in 2024.

Trump is a disruptor, but he’s got a long-term view because I absolutely believe in my bone marrow that he will be our candidate in 2024, Bannon said, according to the Herald.

Hell come back to us. Well have a resounding victory in 2022, and hell will lead us into 2024, he added.

Bannon, who has reportedly returned to advising Trump, was pardoned by the president just before stepping down last month. Prior to the pardon, Bannon was still awaiting trial for allegedly using $ 1 million from a private fundraising effort that was said to have gone to new sections of a border wall for personal expenses. He still faces a state investigation in New York.

