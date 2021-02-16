Biden’s (mostly) frank speech on China

Last week, the Biden administration sent two aircraft carriers in the South China Sea in increasing signage between Washington and Beijing. China is openly urging the president to reverse the Trump administrations’ strategy of general confrontation. It would be a mistaken return to the failed pre-Trump policies that the new team seems prepared to avoid.

Biden attempts to balance several competing imperatives: keeping China at bay but still in communication while his team develops its own cohesive policy, and distinguishing its strategy from the approaches of Obama and Trump without abandoning the latter’s historically important initiatives.

The day after the carrier’s crossings, Biden finally accepted the phone call Chinese leaders Xi Jinping had been seeking for months, until Washington could consult with U.S. allies, a deliberate change from Trump’s perceived go-it-alone style. Biden tweeted that he shared his concerns about Beijing’s economic practices, human rights abuses, and Taiwan’s coercion. I told him that I will work with China when it benefits the American people.

In a somewhat more informative statement on the two-hour conversation, the White House said Biden affirmed his priorities of protecting the domestic welfare of the Americas and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. He underscored his core concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the repression in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang and the increasingly assertive actions in the region, including towards Taiwan.

AS CHINAS Xinhua News Agency reported it: The Taiwan question and the problems relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, etc. are China’s internal affairs and concern China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the US side should respect China’s core interests and act with caution, Xi said.

Later that day, Biden visited the Pentagon and ad an expedited review of the US defense position in Asia. The panel will focus on US capabilities to meet the Chinese challenge and will be led by Ely Ratner, Secretary of Defense. Lloyd Austin Lloyd Austin: Are former Trump officials in hot water, or are Chinese sanctions just blast? Defense Overnight: Pentagon and Congress Appoint Panel Members to Rename Confederate Bases | Army approves 20 more coronavirus vaccination teams Pentagon approves 20 additional COVID-19 PLUS vaccination teamss special assistant for China.

Ratner worked with Kurt Campbell, National Security Advisor Jake sullivan Jake Sullivan Sullivan is Biden Langevin’s national security ‘listener’ hopes new armed services panel sheds light on cybersecurity WHO investigation in Wuhan finds signs of more widespread origin outbreak than previously thought: PLUS reports director Asia, in a 2018 Foreign affairs article this may suggest that some assessors are thinking about preparing for the exam. It is unclear what role, if any, Campbell could play, as he has been forced to recuse himself from many China-related issues due to previous trade relations with Chinese entities.

The authors acknowledged that the Chinese engagement policies that they had long supported are no longer tenable. The view that, beyond creating corporate and personal profits and enhancing professional careers, China’s integration into the international community would moderate its domestic and international behavior has proven to be hopelessly naive and generally out of context.

Nearly half a century after Nixons took the first steps towards reconciliation, the record is increasingly clear that Washington has once again put too much faith in its power to shape China’s trajectory, they wrote. . They might have added, the foreign policy establishment has also put too little credulity into the continued malevolent intentions of Chinese communisms.

By now accepting as conventional wisdom what just a few years ago was dismissed as an outdated Cold War relapse, the authors paint with a brush too broad to assimilate and dismiss any earlier thinking about the Chinese threat: All the sides of the political debate got it wrong: the free trade and the integrationist and hawkish financiers who believed that China’s power would be reduced by the perpetual primacy of the United States.

The authors mistakenly confuse the economic and military capabilities of the United States with a clear desire to exercise this primacy. Beijing has long doubted the sustained will of the Americas to meet its many challenges across the range of national interests. This low view of US consistency has been supported and encouraged by intellectual, political, and journalistic voices in the West who openly question whether defending overly broadly defined security interests in Asia is worth the economic and human costs.

Arguing that neither the carrots nor the sticks influenced China as intended, Ratner and Campbell mistakenly compared more than four decades of misguided engagement policies with the very brief period of global protest under the Trump administration that was in effect. had been in operation for just over a year when the article was published. published.

Experience President Trump Donald Trump Michigan Democrat Dingell on Violent Rhetoric: ‘I’ve had men outside my house with assault weapons’ McConnell doesn’t rule out getting involved in the Republican primaries 75% of Republicans want Trump to play a leading role in GOP: PLUS pollHis full mandate should have demonstrated the relative effectiveness of a more realistic, interests and values-driven approach to the Chinese challenge. By embracing the lucid thinking that the article advocates, Ratner will surely highlight the need to augment the meritorious elements of the Trump administration’s policies with closer cooperation between allies and security partners, although the Trumps team did. much more in this regard than what is recognized, for example. , relations between the United States and Japan, Australia and India.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has received mixed, but mostly positive, signals, particularly regarding Taiwan, which Beijing has made a flashpoint for the US-China conflict. In addition to the president highlighting Taiwan with Xi, the de facto ambassador Bi-Khim Hsiao met with American officials Last week. The State Department said it shows the United States is deepening its ties with Taiwan, a leading democracy and an important economic and security partner.

Biden missed an opportunity to further strengthen US-Taiwan relations and improve Taiwanese and US security when he said during his visit to the PentagonI will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interests of the American people and our allies around the world when necessary. Had he included security partners in the US defense engagement, it would have subtly ended the strategic ambiguity that keeps China planning and preparing to attack Taiwan.

Biden also delighted Beijing last week by cancellation Trump’s national security restrictions on TikTok and WeChat, and a requirement that American universities disclose their contractual agreements with Chinese entities such as the Confucius Institutes.

But two U.S. officials annoyed China by appropriately pushing back its dishonest behavior. Secretary of State Antony blink Antony BlinkenSullivan is Biden’s national security “ listener ” My warning to President Biden: Protect America from the rise of China Are former Trump officials in hot water or Chinese sanctions not are they just wind? AFTER had a frank and difficult phone conversation with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi and outlined the US position on Taiwan and other issues. Yang told him bluntly, Allows everyone to run their own business. At the same time, Beijing criticized Sullivan for pointing fingers when he said the World Health Organization (WHO) report on the origin of the coronavirus would only be credible if it was not subject to modification by the Chinese government.

If Biden, Blinken, and Sullivan’s steadfast, outspoken rhetoric continues, it will be an improvement over Trump’s hot and cold rhetoric that has alternately reinforced and undermined the historic strides made by his appointees in foreign policy and national security. . It would be a welcome demonstration of bipartisan unity over the Americas’ greatest existential danger.

Joseph Bosco was Director of China for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He is a non-resident researcher at the Institute of Korean-American Studies and member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institute.