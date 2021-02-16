Tudor Treasure set to recall





Form-retaining Tudor Treasure could score again in the Memorial Cup VS Dhanasekar (1,600m), the main event of the extra-day races taking place here on Wednesday (February 17).

1. FIELD GAME PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), ages 5 and up, rated 20 to 45, 2:00 p.m .: 1. Magical Wish (3) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Song Of Glory (7) AM Alam 59.5, 3. Baden Baden (2) B. Nikhil 58, 4. Platini (4) P. Sai Kumar 58, 5. Spirit of Zion (10) Jagadeesh 57.5, 6. Beauty Of The Turf ( 5) H. Rahul 55, 7. Amicus Curiae (9) Manikandan 54.5, 8. Wonderful Era (8) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 9. Beforethedawn (1) Azfar Syeed 54 and 10. Asian Empress (6) A. Ayaz Khan 52 .

1. MAGIC WISH, 2. PLATINI, 3. BEFORE

2. FIELD GAME PLATE (Div. I), (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Branka (1) TS Jodha 60, 2. Chaitanya (3) H . Rahul 58.5, 3. Agnes (7) B. Nikhil 57.5, 4. Dominant (6) AM Alam 57.5, 5. Arithmetica (8) Jagadeesh 57, 6. Ertugrul (9) Shahar Babu 56.5, 7. Fort St. George (2) P. Sai Kumar 56, 8. Swiss Agatta (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 56 and 9. Amaterasu (5) S. Hussain 53.5.

1. BRANKA, 2. DOMINANT, 3. FORT ST. GEORGE

3. BELVEDERE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3 years only (Termes), 3-00: 1. Beauteous Maximus (10) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Gold Speck (1) Irshad Alam 56, 3. Knott So Knotty (8 ) Arshad Alam 56, 4. Maranello (2) Antony Raj 56, 5. Maximus Star (9) Shahar Babu 56, 6. Mystical Magician (7) TS Jodha 56, 7. Stage Craft (4) Azfar Syeed 56, 8 Beauregard (3) Farhan 54.5, 9. Kristalina (5) Brisson 54.5 and 10. Strong breeze (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. BEAUTEOUS MAXIMUS, 2. BREEZE STRONG, 3. MYSTICAL MAGICIAN

4. BLAZE THE TRACK PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), ages 5+, rated 40 to 65, 3-30: 1. Catelyn (6) Antony Raj 60, 2. Texas Rose (1) K . Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Demerara (10) Azfar Syeed 58.5, 4. Vintage Brut (8) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 5. Wonder Blaze (2) Manikandan 57.5, 6. Crown Of Stars (11) S. Shareef 56.5, 7. Royal Rules (3) Brisson 56.5, 8. Rosebrook (9) Arshad Alam 56, 9. Glorious Champ (4) Farhan 55.5, 10. Booms Lang (5) B. Nikhil 55 and 11. Queens Hall (7) P Sai Kumar 54.

1. DEMERARA, 2. QUEENS HALL, 3. ROYAL RULES

5. MJ IQBAL MEMORIAL CUP (1,400 m), maiden 4 years old only, rated 20 to 45, 4-00: 1. Cavallo Vincente (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Naomi (9) TS Jodha 58, 3. Impressive Don (2) Farhan 56, 4. Star Chieftain (3) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Talan (1) S. Shareef 56, 6. Countrys Moon (8) Arshad Alam 55.5, 7. Fine Teak (11) Muazffar 55.5, 8. Gold Series (7) B. Nikhil 55.5, 9. Icy River (4) Jagadeesh 55.5, 10. Indian Temple (6) Zulquar Nain 55.5, 11. Moment Of Life (12) Antony Raj 55 and 12. Propahlady (10) Rajendra Singh 55.

1. WINNING HORSE, 2. NAOMI, 2. MOMENT OF LIFE

6. VS DHANASEKAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600 m), rated 80 and over, 4-30: 1. Glorious Destiny (6) TS Jodha 60, 2. Bernardini (4) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Hope And Glory (5) H. Rahul 59.5, 4. Tudor Treasure (2) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 5. Durango (3) Arshad Alam 52 and 6. Royal Mint (1) Akshay Kumar 51.5.

1. TUDOR TREASURE, 2. ROYAL COIN

7. BLAZE THE TRACK PLATE (Div. II), (1,200 m), ages 5 and up, rated 40 to 65, 5-00: 1. Butterfly (11) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Desert Hawk (9 ) P. Sai Kumar 60, 3. Victorias Secret (6) S. Shareef 59, 4. Magnificent Star (1) AM Alam 58.5, 5. Olympicduel (3) Lakhan K 58.5, 6. Pinewood (4) A. Ayaz Khan 58.5, 7. Rush More (7) Jagadeesh 58, 8. Pappa Rich (2) Arshad Alam 57, 9. Star Proof (8) Akshay Kumar 57, 10. Henrietta (5) H. Rahul 56.5 and 11. Shadow Of Love (10) Azfar Syeed 56.5.

1. BUTTERFLY, 2. DESERT HAWK, 3. STAR PROOF

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

