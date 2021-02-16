Brexit rebellion: Boris Johnson faces cross-party revolt following leaked letter of trade deal with EU | Politics | News





Opposition parties wrote to Liz Truss accusing her of refusing to answer questions about post-Brexit trade with Europe at the shipping box on key issues including the EU ban of UK shellfish exports. Ms Truss is said to have transferred all questions on the subject at an upcoming House of Commons session on February 25 to other departments, the letter claims.

The letter stated that six members of different parties had been informed by the President’s office that their questions had been transferred to “other ministers at the request of your ministry”. The correspondence added: “The only three EU-related questions that remain are one from a Conservative MP, and the last two questions on the Order Paper, which – as you know – are very unlikely to be reached. “ The letter signed by six opposition parties – led by Labor shadow secretary of commerce Emily Thornberry, also claims that the international trade secretary “was shirking responsibility for the failures of your colleagues elsewhere in government.” Opposition parties, including the SNP, Labor Party, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and SDLP, have also accused Ms. Truss of having “her head in the sand”.

He added: ‘At a time when UK exporters are calling on the government to recognize and address the issues they face as a result of Brexit, the Secretary of State for International Trade simply cannot put his head in sand and pretend these problems. are not their concern. The parties went on to tell Ms Truss that there was no ‘logical reason for you to refuse to answer questions about UK trade relations with the EU, let alone foreign investment in Northern Ireland. “. He continues: “The officials in your department, including those employed in European capitals, work hard every day to help British companies in their trade and investment activities and to solve their export problems, and the least that ‘they all deserve is a secretary of state ready. to answer questions about this work in parliament. “Most extraordinary of all is that you refuse to answer questions about the serious crisis affecting UK shellfish and fish exporters, and the future of foreign investment in Northern Ireland.” READ MORE: Barnier ready to ‘suspend’ Brexit deal if UK drops below EU standard

SNP spokesperson for international trade MP Drew Hendry said: ‘Throughout the Brexit process, the Conservative government has shamefully dodged and dodged scrutiny at every opportunity. “Rather than admit to the Brexit mess they created, the Tories now intend to shirk responsibility for their Brexit plans, which has dealt a hammer blow to businesses, jobs and resources people’s livelihood. “The architects of the Leave campaign defended the ‘take back of control’ and the reclaiming of parliamentary sovereignty. “In effect, this meant the closure of parliamentary debate and due process, and government ministers were content to pass responsibility to other departments in an attempt to avoid criticism.” DON’T MISS:

Emily Thornberry, MP for Islington South and Finsbury, added: “I have never experienced anything like it, and neither have most of my colleagues in parliament.” A source from the SNP party told the publication that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should “acknowledge” the concerns raised in the letter, adding: “It is as much the responsibility of Boris Johnson as that of Liz Truss”. It comes after the UK government came under fire after House of Commons leader Jacob Rees Mogg dissolved the Commons committee set up to review UK-EU relations. There was also pressure to quickly resolve the export problems caused by leaving the European Union for fishermen. In response, a spokesperson for the Department of International Trade said: “All parliamentary questions are directed to the department best placed to answer them. “It is a common practice in government and it has been the case under successive governments. “The Cabinet Office led the Brexit Business Task Force to support businesses in the trade deal with the EU.”







