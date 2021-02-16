VP points out 181.5 million should be vaccinated for herd immunity





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin emphasized the need to successfully administer the COVID-19 vaccine to some 181.5 million Indonesians to gain collective immunity to free the nation from the clutches of this deadly pandemic. “This is the most important and defining immunization program. It must succeed. We must not fail,” Amin said, addressing attendees at an event held to congratulate and recognize public police services. national here on Tuesday. In order to achieve herd immunity in Indonesia, Vice President Amin reiterated that 70% of the country’s total population, or some 181.5 million Indonesians, must receive COVID-19 vaccines. “I would again like to stress the importance of not failing in the implementation of the compulsory vaccination program as it is the most effective way to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection and prevent transmission of the coronavirus, “he noted. In addition, the population, as a whole, remains obliged to continue to practice strict health protocols, he noted while recalling that the vaccination program is compulsory, as stipulated in Presidential Regulation No. 14 of 2021. . “In this regard, I call on the national police to guarantee and support the implementation of the government’s national immunization program,” he said. Related news: Eye on herd immunity, government aims to vaccinate 181.5 million Related news: For collective immunity, 180 million Indonesians must be vaccinated: Minister On Monday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also called on the country’s military and police institutions to extend their full support for government policies on COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Both institutions are also required to actively help enforce rigorous health protocols in communities. The public health crisis, caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that has hit Indonesia since March 2020, has not yet ended, Jokowi noted in his guidelines during a meeting with senior officials. military and police officials earlier this week. First, President Jokowi called on all elements of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) and national police to ensure that the 3M and 3T health protocols are consistently implemented in the communities. 3M stands for wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining physical distance, while 3T stands for COVID-19 swab testing, contact tracing and treating COVID-19 patients. The Indonesian government has been striving to win the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic since it announced the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020. The government has not only imposed restrictions on public activity in the islands of Java and Bali since January 11, 2021, but is also running a nationwide vaccination program that began on January 13, 2021. As of January 26, 2021, Indonesia’s COVID-19 infection rate has exceeded one million cases. (INE) Related News: Government Prepares 426 Million Doses For Immunization Program

