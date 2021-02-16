Democratic lawmaker sues Trump for violating KKK law for rioting | Civil rights news





Representative Bennie Thompson is the first to prosecute Trump for conspiring to disrupt the United States Congress under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871.

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday morning on behalf of Representative Bennie Thompson against former President Donald J. Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani alleges they violated the 1871 Ku Klux Klan law for inciting the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

The law, officially known as the Law to Apply the Provisions of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, and for Other Purposes, was passed as the racist KKK waged a campaign of electoral repression and assassination against newly liberated black citizens of the United States.

The 14th Amendment, passed in 1868, gave citizenship to people born in the United States and effectively ended slavery. The KKK Act includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfere with the constitutional obligations of Congress.

The lawsuit, filed by the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP), comes three days after Trump’s acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial centered on allegations he instigated the riot, in which five people died. This acquittal is likely to open the door to a further legal review of Trumps’ actions before and during the siege.

While the impeachment case focuses squarely on charges of incitement, the prosecution more broadly accuses Trump of conspiring to disrupt the constitutional activities of Congress, namely the certification of election results establishing new President Joe Biden as the winner. legitimate thanks to an effort of several months to discredit the result. and rely on individual states and its own vice president to overturn the contest.

The lawsuit traces Trump and Giuliani’s effort to cast doubt on the election results, even as the country’s courts and state election officials have repeatedly rejected their allegations of baseless fraud.

Despite evidence to the contrary, the lawsuit says, the men described the election as stolen while Trump approved rather than deterred threats of violence from his angry supporters in the weeks leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill.

The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded during the Save America rally and the capture of the Capitol was neither an accident nor a coincidence, according to the costume. It was the anticipated and predictable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College.

The trial of Thompson, chairman of the House homeland security committee, is part of an expected wave of litigation over the January 6 riot and is said to be the first filed by a congressman. He seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

The case also cites groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, extremist organizations whose members are assigned by the Justice Department to take part in the siege.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump including Jake Angeli, a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]Trump’s lawyers have denied inciting the riot. A Trump adviser did not immediately comment on the lawsuit Tuesday, and an attorney for Giuliani did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Representatives Hank Johnson of Georgia and Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey are expected to join as plaintiffs in the coming weeks, the NAACP told the New York Times.

