The government tries to improve the lives of farmers: PM Modi



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is trying to improve the lives of farmers and village dwellers, and suspected opposition parties are spreading misinformation about farm laws. Speaking after remotely starting work on Lake Maharaja Suheldev Memorial Chittaura in UPs Bahraich, Modi said: Those who enacted laws allowing foreign businesses in India are scaring farmers with stories about Indian businesses. Their lies and propaganda were exposed. Modi said that after the enactment of the new agricultural laws, paddy purchases in the UP had doubled compared to last year. Agricultural reforms will benefit small and marginal farmers; positive comments were coming from across the country, he said. The formation of agricultural producer organizations is very important to consolidate farmland and cope with the reduction in cultivated area per farmer, Modi said. When 500 farming families of 1 to 2 bighas each join, they will become more powerful than those of 500 to 1000 bighas. PM also addressed the issue of contributions from sugar cane producers. The Yogi government has already released 1 lakh crore to the sugar cane growers. The Center has also donated thousands of crore rupees to state governments to allow sweets to pay farmers, he said. Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar told ET on the agitation of farmers outside Delhi: We are ready for talks. We want to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and are awaiting their response. The problem can be solved through dialogue. The government held 12 rounds of talks with protesting farmers and, on January 22, informed unions of its willingness to keep the controversial central farm laws enforced that sparked unrest for a year and a half, until a joint government committee. and the farmers came to an amicable resolution. Restless farmers’ unions rejected the proposal and reiterated their demand to repeal the three laws.



