Pakistan-France relations still poisoned due to controversy over cartoon of Prophet Muhammad Report -ANI





Paris [France], February 16 (ANI): Ties between Pakistan and France continue to remain “poisoned” even four months after the controversy over the Prophet’s cartoons, which led thousands of anti-French protesters to rally the streets of Pakistan against President Emmanuel Macron, Le Figaro, based in Paris, reported, has organized numerous protests in Pakistan by the far-right Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party. He demanded “the expulsion of the French ambassador, the severing of ties with France and the boycott of French products”. Recently, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government would take the TLP affair, which threatened to stage a sit-in in Islamabad against the government’s inability to respond to its demand in parliament by April 20. According to a source at Elysées, the decision of the Pakistani government to bring the matter before Parliament is “very badly perceived”. “There were insulting remarks against the president (Macron) and it was taken in a personal capacity. And now the Pakistani government is considering asking the question of the expulsion of the ambassador to parliamentarians. It is very wrong. perceived, “Le Figaro quoted a source. saying. In November 2020, a “slanderous tweet” against France by Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s human rights minister, had already blurred relations, according to the newspaper. Mazari had deleted the objectionable tweet, in which she claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron treated Muslims like the Nazis treated Jews during World War II, after France asked her to withdraw his remarks. “Macron does to Muslims what the Nazis did to Jews – Muslim children will be given ID numbers (other children will not) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothes for s ‘identify.” Last year after a horrific murder of a French teacher near Paris, French President Macron defended the right of French magazine Charlie Hebdo to publish caricatures of the prophet. Protests erupted in many Muslim countries, including Pakistan. Thousands of people have rallied to France’s position on the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Activists of the far-right TLP party took to the streets, calling on the Pakistani government to sever diplomatic and trade relations with France. In October, the Pakistani National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the publication of blasphemous cartoons in France and the “resurgence of Islamophobic acts” in some countries after a noisy session which saw the government and the opposition fall apart. deliver fiery speeches against each other. is not doing well with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who has criticized the French president, saying he “chose to deliberately provoke Muslims”. Taking to Twitter, Khan said: “The mark of a leader is that he unites human beings, as Mandela did, This is a time when President Macron could have brought a touch of healing and refused space for extremists rather than creating more polarization and marginalization which inevitably leads to radicalization. “(ANI)

