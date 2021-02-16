Indonesia reveals leaders chosen to manage new wealth fund





Ridha wirakusumah has been appointed CEO of Indonesia’s new wealth fund, which is expected to provide funds to invest in local projects ranging from infrastructure to healthcare. Mr. Wirakusumah was a former CEO of PT Bank Permata and held positions at KKR & Co., General Electric Co., as well as American International Group, Chairman Joko Widodo said at a briefing in Jakarta on Tuesday. Arief Budiman, former director of oil and gas giant PT Pertamina, has been appointed deputy managing director. Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja, previously with private equity firm Creador Capital Group, will be chief investment officer. Marita Alisjahbana of Citibank Indonesia will be Chief Risk Officer, while the Chief Financial Officer will be Eddy Porwanto, formerly CFO of national carrier PT Garuda Indonesia. Indonesia is taking another step towards launching its new wealth fund, which currently has $ 15 billion in assets and is expected to grow to $ 100 billion. Mr Widodo said Southeast Asia’s largest economy was already “behind” in the game. The nation is betting on an investment surge to offset the blow from the pandemic and help the economy return to growth this year. “We want INA to close the gap between domestic financing needs and development finance, and provide development finance, especially for national infrastructure,” Widodo said, referring to the fund named Indonesia Investment Authority. “I think the INA is able to gain the confidence of the national and international public.” The appointments cap the preparations needed to make the fund work, although the government has not yet given a timetable for the start of operations. The fund is expected to meet its capital target of Rs.75 trillion ($ 5.4 billion) by the end of the year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Once the fund is capitalized, the board will discuss technical details with investors interested in money, stocks and potential projects, Wirakusumah said. Some $ 9.5 billion in infrastructure projects have already been allocated to finance, starting with state-run toll roads, he said. The new CEO said he would focus not only on increasing the value of investments, but also on ensuring that the fund is managed transparently and professionally, especially in light of the scandal surrounding the 1MDB fund of neighboring Malaysia. The council wants to attract money “with added value, with its own source,” Wirakusumah said. “The president doesn’t want it to be 1MDB. We need to have a well-managed sovereign wealth fund,” he added. The appointment of Mr Wirakusumah is the “right start” and should help reassure all investors who are still skeptical about the fund’s credibility, said Wellian Wiranto, economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “His team’s success in attracting finance will go a long way in reducing Indonesia’s dependence on free portfolio finance flows.”

