Republicans Who Vote To Condemn Trump Face Censorship At Home | Donald Trump News





North Carolina state Republican leaders voted to censor Senator Richard Burr for his vote to convict Donald Trump in last week’s impeachment trial, making Burr the last to be reprimanded for opposing to the former President of the United States.

Burr, a third-term Republican from North Carolina who said he did not plan to run for re-election in 2022, was one of seven out of 50 Republican senators to vote to condemn Trump for urging his supporters to the January 6 attack on Congress, which left five people dead.

The North Carolina Republican Party Central Committee unanimously voted to censor Burr, saying it agreed with the overwhelming majority of Republicans that the effort falls outside the state constitution -United.

Trumps’ second Senate impeachment trial concluded Saturday with a 57-43 vote in favor of conviction. The tally did not reach the two-thirds needed to secure a conviction.

North Carolina Republican President Michael Whatley has condemned Burr for voting against the former president, calling the decision a shocking and disappointing abdication of his duty to voters.

The @NCGOP Central Committee released a statement after its unanimous vote to censor Senator Richard Burr for his impeachment vote.



Burr, who said last week that there was compelling evidence President Trump was guilty of inciting an insurgency, said after the committee’s vote it was a sad day for Republicans in North Carolina .

My party leadership chose loyalty to one man over the core tenets of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation, he said.

Censors are basically statements of disapproval, seen as a slap in the face, but are remarkable as the post-Trump Republican Party struggles with its message to move forward.

Some party members want a complete break with Trump, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who, despite his acquittal vote, spoke out strongly against Trump’s actions before and during the riot. McConnell has suggested that Trump is not the driving force behind the GOP to move forward.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled he is ready to leave Donald Trump [File: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]McConnell said in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Monday that there was no doubt Trump bore moral responsibility and said his supporters stormed the Capitol because of the deranged lies he shouted in the world’s largest megaphone. His behavior during and after the chaos was also unacceptable.

Others, like Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, initially spoke out against Trump after the riot but quickly embraced him again, saying the former president was the key to parties’ success in the election. mid-term of 2022.

Burr isn’t the only Republican to have been reprimanded for his condemnation vote. The Louisiana Republican Party voted on Saturday to censor Senator Bill Cassidy. The leaders of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and Maine are preparing to censor Senators Pat Toomey and Susan Collins respectively for their condemnation votes.

Toomey, who is not seeking re-election in 2022, has already been censored by several county-level Republican parties, some of whom voted to censor him even before his vote on Saturday.

As far as he’s concerned, his political career has come to an end in that state, even though he tried to run again, Washington County Republican Party Chairman Dave Ball told the Associated Press news agency. His legacy is tarnished beyond repair.

In addition to Burr, Cassidy, Toomey and Collins, the other Senate Republicans who voted to convict were Alaskas Lisa Murkowski, Utahs Mitt Romney, and Nebraskas Ben Sasse.

In contrast to the growing number of censorships, the Utah Republican Party released a statement supporting Romneys’ vote to convict, claiming that his dissent from fellow Utah colleague Mike Lees voting to acquit shows a diversity of thought.

Utah GOP with a favorable statement from both Mitt Romney and Mike Lee on impeachment: "The differences between our own Republicans in Utah present a diversity of thought."



The punishment for Senate Republicans who voted for a conviction echoes the response from 10 House Republicans who voted last month for the underlying impeachment article accusing Trump of inciting an insurgency.

House Republican Conference Speaker Liz Cheney, the third Republican in the House, came under heavy criticism from her colleagues for her impeachment vote, but an effort to remove her from her leadership position was strongly rejected during the ‘an anonymous vote behind closed doors in the House. Republicans.

Meanwhile, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who has long been a vocal critic of Trump, is being criticized by his own family for opposing the former president.

Oh, what a disappointment you are for us and for God! You have embarrassed the Kinzinger surname! Kinzingers relatives wrote in a letter printed by The New York Times and dated Jan.8, two days after the riot and when Kinzinger called for Trumps to be impeached.

We are completely disgusted with you !! And, oh, by the way, we ask for your resignation.

Kinzinger responded to the letter on Twitter saying I’m fine, sadder that someone is willing to choose a man over his family.

Thanks, @GretchenCarlson Im ok, sadder that someone is willing to choose a man over his family. And sad that this happens to so many people.









