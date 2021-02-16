Boris Johnson denounces fabricated charges against Aung San Suu Kyi as human rights violation





Ms. Suu Kyi, who was the subject of a military coup earlier this month, was accused of violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Act, which was used to prosecute those who violated the coronavirus restrictions. Ms. Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on February 1, had previously been charged with possession of imported walkie-talkies without being registered. The maximum penalty for the Covid-19 violation is three years in prison. However, the new charge could allow her to be detained indefinitely without trial because an amendment to the penal code instituted by the junta last week allows detention without court permission, her lawyer said. The Prime Minister’s statement follows repeated calls by the UK government for the release of Ms Suu Kyi. Mr Johnson said the accusations were a violation of human rights. He tweeted: New charges against Aung San Suu Kyi fabricated by the Burmese military are a blatant violation of his human rights. We stand with the people of Myanmar and will ensure that those responsible for this coup are held to account. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab also criticized the move and reiterated the UK’s call for the release of the country’s political leaders. The cabinet minister said: The charges against Aung San Suu Kyi are politically motivated, and the latest example of the Burmese military undermining democratically elected politicians. Aung San Suu Kyi and all other arbitrarily elected politicians must be released immediately. The UK and like-minded countries will not ignore these violations. We will ensure that those responsible are held to account. Ms. Suu Kyis’ attorney, Khin Maung Zaw, told reporters on Tuesday of the new charges after meeting with a judge in the capital Naypyitaw. Related Army claims there was fraud in last year’s election, which Ms. Suu Kyis’ party won in a landslide, and says it will retain power for a year before to hold new elections. The state election commission found no evidence to support the fraud allegations. The military says its takeover is legitimate under a 2008 constitution that was drafted under military rule and ensures that the military retains ultimate control over the country. Myanmars’ army earlier reiterated its pledge to hold new elections and relinquish power as protests continue. Anti-coup protesters demand the release of their elected leaders, including Ms. Suu Kyi, following the military coup.

