India hopes to blunt Pakistani campaign against J&K with envoy visit





NEW DELHI: Ahead of foreign envoys’ visit to Jammu and Kashmir, as India refrains from formally responding to Pakistan’s statement that the Indian government was trying to mislead the international community by arranging the visit , government sources reaffirmed that Pakistan had no locus standi on issues related to Union territory. One of the main purposes of the visit, according to senior officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, is to counter Pakistan’s allegations of alleged human rights violations and unrest in the valley. Government officials are expected to familiarize the envoys, many of whom are from EU countries, with the development work that is reportedly currently underway in the Union and also underline the turnout in the recent SDC elections during the visit as a sign of the people’s faith in democracy. treat. The 20-member delegation will include EU Ambassador to India Ugo Astuto and French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had only informed European envoys of the situation at J&K last month and sought to prevent them from ending the Indian “brutalities”. He followed up with a letter to the UN on “Kashmir Solidarity Day” alleging the same. In a statement on the envoy’s visit, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the “tours” were a smokescreen intended to distract international attention from the “gross human rights violations” of India. ToI first reported on February 14 that India had organized a visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir. Amid recent statements by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Bajwa claiming to show their desire to improve ties with India, Islamabad has continued its frivolous attempts, according to Indian authorities, to corner the India on international forums for its allegations. “terrorist and subversive” campaign against Pakistan. Official sources say Pakistan’s campaign is intended to distract attention from its continued support for cross-border terrorism in total disregard of the sentiments expressed by the international community. India has so far also been cold to Pakistan’s overtures for peace, saying Islamabad must first create the right conditions by acting against terrorist groups seeking to target India from its soil. It will also be the third visit of such foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir since India revoked the special status of the former state and will follow the recent restoration of 4G mobile internet services to the country. . An agency report citing local officials on Tuesday said that strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots level would be highlighted before envoys and during a presentation envoys would be shown how panchayats were empowered in giving them financial powers.





