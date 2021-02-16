Jokowi confident INA wins investor confidence to accelerate development





With a strong legal base and political support, a remarkable board and advisory board and a strong international network, I believe INA will gain national and international trust. This will make INA a world class Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomes the idea that Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) is gaining the confidence of domestic and foreign investors to accelerate national development. “With a strong legal basis and political support, a remarkable board and advisory board, and a strong international network, I believe INA will gain national and international trust.” This will make INA a world-class sovereign wealth fund, ”Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace while introducing the directors of INA on Tuesday. The head of state appealed to other state institutions to support the INA movement. “It must be innovative and dare to take original decisions with good management. Indonesia must have adequate financing alternatives to accelerate development towards an advanced Indonesia,” Jokowi noted. The Head of State noted that the INA was created in accordance with the law on job creation and that its implementation is governed by government regulation No. 74 of 2020 on the INA of December 14, 2020. . “INA is a professional institution protected by law, and it takes professional considerations into account in decision-making,” said the president. Related News: Investment Authority to Help Attract Funding and Boost Well-Being: Minister Related news: Jokowi introduces the directors of the Indonesian Investment Authority INA is expected to bridge the gap between domestic financing capacity and development demand, Jokowi noted. The institution will become a strategic partner for national and international investors to finance national development, in particular infrastructure development. On January 27, 2021, Jokowi installed five members of the INA Advisory Board: Sri Mulyani, simultaneously Minister of Finance; Erick Thohir, Minister of State Enterprises; Haryanto Sahari as a member for the period 2021-2024; Yosua Makes for the period 2021-2025; and Darwin Cyril Noerhadi for the period 2021-2026. INA’s board of directors is made up of CEO Ridha Wirakusumah, Deputy CEO Arif Budiman, Chief Investment Officer Stefanus Ade Hadidjaja, Chief Risk Officer Marita Alisjahbana and Chief Financial Officer Eddy Porwanto. Jokowi said the five directors have experience in the investment, banking, financial services and risk management industries. (INE) Related news: INA can catch up with similar institutions in countries: Jokowi

